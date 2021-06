Steven 'Boogie2988' Williams was arrested in May after a warrant was put out for "aggravated assault". After another YouTuber, Frank Hassle, turned up at his house in September 2020, Boogie pointed a gun at Hassle before firing into the air. The police are now treating this case as aggravated assault and Boogie will be facing trial. After keeping quiet about the whole affair, Boogie has now posted a YouTube video in which he talks a little about the situation, as well as what he's doing now post-arrest.