The Artist Spotlight featured the new single, “Stand With Me” from Stellaris. The song is the final single from their upcoming EP. Check out more about the song below:. “Stand With Me is a story about a lone ranger (played by esteemed character actor, Jack Black) who finds himself working as a hitman for hire on the corrupt planet of 1-0B within the Zeta Retiuculi star system. After work dries up due to the governments ever tightening control over its citizens, the Ranger decides to take matters into his own hands by taking out the governments big players, inadvertently and rather reluctantly, starting a revolution through his own actions.”