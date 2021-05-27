Central Coast District Attorneys Fight Early Release of 76,000 State Inmates
District attorneys from the Tri-Counties area have joined with colleagues throughout the state to file a lawsuit challenging the early release of 76,000 prison inmates. Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley along with District Attorneys Dan Dow of San Luis Obispo County and Erik Nasarenko of Ventura County are among 44 identified as plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.www.santaynezvalleystar.com