The refreshed HP Chromebook x360 14c with its 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an impressive spec sheet is hands-down one of the best Chromebooks to come out of 2020. Honestly, if it weren’t for the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 retailing for the exact same amount of money, the HP could have been a contender for Chromebook of the year. Thankfully, you can frequently find the 14″ convertible on sale at Best Buy for as little as $429 and you’re getting yourself a killer deal on a Chromebook that will perform well for years to come. Any way you slice it, the Comet Lake HP Chromebook x360 14c is a solid value at any price under $550.