Fernandina Beach, FL

Memorial Day weekend at the Fernandina Beach Market Place

By Press Release
fernandinaobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day Weekend at the Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market is the perfect opportunity to show off our downtown historic district while shopping in an open-air farmers market. Come meet the farmers of Boatright Farms and check out their farm fresh corn-on-the-cob, onions, squash and field peas. Kings Kountry Produce are farmers from Starke, Florida, who are well-known for the juicy strawberries Tommy King grows on his farm. You will also find watermelon, cauliflower, peaches, and more. Find Freddie Bacon in the Bacon’s Select Produce booth and let him tell you all about their hydroponic farm and the new sunflower bouquets his wife, Heather, grows.

fernandinaobserver.com
