newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Reception for Folk Art Exhibit “Just Above Water: Florida Folk Art” – Fernandina Beach Branch Library – Saturday

By Press Release
fernandinaobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFernandina Beach, FL (May 20, 2020) – Friends of the Fernandina Beach Library (FOL) are pleased to announce a reception for the current exhibit “Just Above Water: Florida Folk Art” on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the Fernandina Beach Branch Library. This unique traveling exhibit...

fernandinaobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Purvis Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Art Work#Public Art#Street Artists#Gibson Highwayman#Fol#Museum Of Florida History#Community Art Collectors#Reception#Saturdays#Quilts#Photo#Community Members#Dolls#Friends#Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Bookmarks: Author events, book signings and virtual events

Alabama authors Billy and Linda Johnson present “The Casserole Ladies,” humorous romantic misadventures in a small southern town and Jacksonville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, San Marco Books and More, 1971 San Marco Blvd. Looking for peace. Local author Lara C. Patangan presents “Simple Mercies: How The Works...
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Nassau County, FLfernandinaobserver.com

2020 – A look back photo exhibit part of Marriott Grand Opening May 24, 25

Amelia Island Plantation Artist’s Guild & Gallery. Amelia Island, Fla. (May 14, 2021) The Amelia Island Courtyard and SpringHill Suites Grand Opening is scheduled May 24th and 25th. The two new Marriott’s at the corner of Fletcher and Atlantic Avenues invite the public to tour the properties and view the 2020 – A Look Back community photo project. The properties are title sponsors of the project and have supported it from its conception.
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Amelia Island revealed . . .

Editor’s Note: The Snyder husband and wife team have always loved photography, birds, and being outdoors. When asked who took each photo, Kirsten said they swap their camera so often they don’t always know. Kirsten and Hal started their website www.moonbeampublishing.com in 2008, focused on bird photography and other interests, to share the amazing sights they witnessed in nature.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida Statemyq105.com

Florida Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Ticket, Surprises Wife On Mother’s Day

What better gift is there than a winning lottery scratch-off ticket to surprise the wife?. When Martin Sullivan of Punta Gorda scratched off a ticket from the “Cash Club” scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery, he won $1 million. He sent a picture of the winning ticket to his wife and, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery:
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Fernandina Beach Market Place offerings for Saturday May 15

The Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market will be open in historic Fernandina Saturday. North Seventh Street will be lined with a wide variety of seasonal produce, fresh baked breads, hot sauces, dips, dressings, granola, cheese straws, fresh garlic, and other naturally produced specialties like goat milk soaps and loofahs grown in Fernandina Beach.
Nassau County, FLNews Leader

HOME SWEET HOME

New recreation director hopes to make a difference in Nassau County. The Nassau County Parks and Recreation Department added a recreation director role in March – to meet the demands of a growing community. Jay Robertson was hired in March as the first recreation…
Nassau County, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Keep Nassau Beautiful Recognized for Outstanding Urban Forestry Program

Nassau County, Florida, May 12, 2021. – One of the annual programs sponsored by the Florida Urban Forestry Council (FUFC) is The Friends of Our Urban Forest Awards program. This program recognizes achievements of organizations and individuals in their efforts to manage, promote, educate, and advocate for urban forests in their communities. Categories for nominations include outstanding professional, outstanding tree advocate or advocacy group, outstanding project, outstanding urban forestry program, outstanding tree ordinance, and lifetime achievement.
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Ernie Albert Library – So many books!

When was the last time you visited the Ernie Tyson Albert Library located inside the Peck building (516 South 10th Street)? There are SO. MANY. BOOKS. Best sellers, classics, and tons of titles for children. They’re open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2:00-5:00pm. Look for the sign outside the east...
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Fernandina Observer celebrates its 9th year delivering news and information

April showers bring may flowers. And Mayflowers bring Pilgrims, right? And also another anniversary for the Fernandina Observer. This year marks our 9th anniversary of bringing you news we hope you can use in making many decisions that confront Fernandina Beach residents: What are the issues being debated in local government meetings? What are state and local leaders doing to tackle economic, environmental and infrastructure problems? Who deserves your vote in local elections? What’s up with our local non-profit agencies?
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Peter and the Wolf – A family concert to be held May 22

On Saturday, May 22nd a Four-Hand Piano and Dance Performance of Peter and the Wolf will be performed at the Amelia Community Theatre. The Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival and the Amelia Island Dance Festival collaborated on this music and dance production. This family concert is for all ages and the 11 am and 2 pm performances can be attended in-person or via live stream. This concert is developed in association with the Chamber Music Festival’s Young Patrons. This children’s theatre composition is based on the Russian folk tale by composer Sergei Prokofiev. Pianists Julie Coucheron and Elizabeth Pridgen will perform a four-hand version of the iconic composition. Dancers include Brady Massey, Zoe Gilsenan, Marco Tacandong, Skye Palmer, Stella Urbano, Jules Bouchard, and Lacey Mickler, who are all Fernandina Beach residents from the Amelia Island Dance Festival, and they will perform under the direction of Susan Dodge, founder, and president.