Reception for Folk Art Exhibit “Just Above Water: Florida Folk Art” – Fernandina Beach Branch Library – Saturday

On Saturday, May 22nd a Four-Hand Piano and Dance Performance of Peter and the Wolf will be performed at the Amelia Community Theatre. The Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival and the Amelia Island Dance Festival collaborated on this music and dance production. This family concert is for all ages and the 11 am and 2 pm performances can be attended in-person or via live stream. This concert is developed in association with the Chamber Music Festival’s Young Patrons. This children’s theatre composition is based on the Russian folk tale by composer Sergei Prokofiev. Pianists Julie Coucheron and Elizabeth Pridgen will perform a four-hand version of the iconic composition. Dancers include Brady Massey, Zoe Gilsenan, Marco Tacandong, Skye Palmer, Stella Urbano, Jules Bouchard, and Lacey Mickler, who are all Fernandina Beach residents from the Amelia Island Dance Festival, and they will perform under the direction of Susan Dodge, founder, and president.