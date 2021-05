The town of Edgecomb, “in the southern part of Lincoln County, is situated upon the peninsula formed by the Sheepscot and Damariscotta Rivers, having Newcastle on the north and Boothbay upon the south. At the northwestern part, it connects with Wiscasset by a bridge seven eighths of a mile in length across the Sheepscot River. West of the southern part of Edgecomb is the town of Westport... The surface of the town is moderately irregular (with many hills and valleys). Granite is the principal rock.”