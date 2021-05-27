Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Culture Maven review: “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything”

By Mel Fisher
wfpk.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI feel personally blessed that I was around and of age during what is known as the Counter Culture. And that I was in the middle of it, more or less. And that I have survived, lo these many years later. This Apple TV endeavor takes a gander back at...

wfpk.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music And Politics#Changed#Online Tv#Year In Review#Culture#Odd Choices#Flux#Kaplan#Wfpk Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
Sciencewpkn.org

Music, Culture, Arts and Entertainment 5-24-2021

For the math-challenged, the idea of doing math without numbers is attractive. But isn’t that like writing without words? Not at all, at least according to author Milo Beckman. In fact, the higher orders of math are done without any numbers at all. But you don’t have to be a mathematician to understand the math in Beckman’s book, Math Without Numbers. Charmingly illustrated by M. Erazo, it’s a conversational guide to the three main branches of abstract math—topology, analysis, and algebra that is surprisingly easy to grasp. Milo Beckman has been addicted to math since a young age. A math prodigy, he was captain of the New York City Math Team by age thirteen. His diverse projects and independent research have been featured in the New York Times, FiveThirtyEight, Salon, the Huffington Post, the Economist, and others.
William NordhausPosted by
Reuters

Review: A theory of everything green

Producing an economic theory of everything to do with climate change is a bold ambition. If anyone can do it, it’s probably William Nordhaus, an economist whose long-running efforts to model the interaction of the economy and climate won him the Nobel Prize in 2018. His new book, “The Spirit...
MoviesFlick Filosopher

Bank Job documentary review: culture jamming for fun and justice

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a documentary that ends on a cliffhanger before, but that’s what Bank Job does, and it’s a brilliantly tantalizing way to ensure that this terrific film’s activism lingers with you, and engages you to want to see it continue, on a much-needed, much more massive scale.
EntertainmentSlipped Disc

Concerts are changing: Let’s embrace museum culture

The young British conductor Oliver Zeffman has filmed a concert with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields and violinist Viktoria Mullova in the refurbished Raphael Court of the Victoria & Albert Museum. So much more welcoming than certain nearby concert halls. Oliver says: ‘There are few locations more...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Apple Music review

Apple Music does a fantastic job at helping you to discover new music. It has a great recommendation engine and a vast library. Upcoming Lossless Audio listening and Dolby Atmos support mean it’s happily keeping up with the competition. Although the service has few stand-out features, it’s Apple through and through, offering a great user experience and fantastic integration with other Apple products.
TV SeriesVulture

The Buffy Episode That Changed Everything

In the world of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there is a Before and there is an After. I am talking, of course, about “The Gift” — the pivotal, superb hour of television that closed out season five, in which Buffy sacrifices herself for the greater good, plummeting off a tower into the hellish portal beneath. When the episode was written by now-maligned creator Joss Whedon and aired in May 2001, it was intended as the series finale; after five years on the WB, the acclaimed but low-rated show was left in limbo before eventually moving to UPN for its final two years. That end-all potential is evident not just in the myriad loose ends wrapped up in “The Gift” but in the shifts seen in each character’s arc: Spike from foe to ally; Giles from teacher to peer; Buffy from distracted, morally bound teenager to somber, world-weary adult.
SportsPosted by
Sports Illustrated

How the L.A. '84 Olympics Changed Everything

Heading into the 1984 Olympics, no city wanted the Games. Afterward, everyone did. But L.A. '84 was more than a triumph of logistics: from technology to television to women's sports, nothing would ever be the same. Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg spoke with Jon Wertheim about how Los Angeles changed the games.
Moviesassignmentx.com

Movie Review: CHANGING THE GAME

CHANGING THE GAME, a documentary, begins with a training session for a young man, Mack Beggs. Mack has a deep voice, facial hair – and is the state champion for female high school wrestling. In Texas, the law insists that students must compete as the gender listed on their birth...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

A Theory That May Change Everything from That 70s Show

Is it me, or do the fans start getting darker and darker with these theories when they start noticing plot holes and other inaccuracies that they don’t happen to like or understand in a sitcom? It’s not me, I know that much, but this theory concerning That 70s Show is something that can’t help but be pretty dark since it tackles the plot holes that came later in the show by explaining that the tornado that Eric was thought to have escaped on his way to pick up Donna for the prom actually caught up with him and tossed his car about so badly that he ended up in a coma. The rest of the show ends up being Eric’s unconscious recollections of events as they play out in his mind, which for a lot of people would fix any and all discrepancies that a lot of fans didn’t care for. If there’s one thing to say about the fans when it comes to getting what they want, many of them will find ways to shift their own personal reality to fit the narrative that they want to focus on. In this particular case, Eric’s coma is the reason why there are so many moments that fans feel the continuity of the show started to fail, as various parts of many episodes started to drift apart in a manner that didn’t appear to make any sense. But there were other bits of evidence that made this feasible since Donna’s parents were aware of a teen that was in critical condition after the tornado had come through, and Eric’s mother recording things for him while he was off teaching in Africa was another bit of justification that was used. In other words, the fans were grabbing at every straw they could fin that would prove the theory that he was in a coma and close to dying, and finally died when he came back to see everyone and then said goodbye.
Books & Literaturelhvc.com

May book review: A Musical Affair

The Courier is partnering with Inkberry Books again, and I've got quite the story for you. The minute I realized that Carrie Jane Knowles was the author (she wrote another excellent book that I reviewed, The Inevitable Past), I was instantly excited to read A Musical Affair. It's excellent, engaging,...
Visual Artnewcity.com

Fostering Culture: A Review of Kour Pour at Kavi Gupta

The magic of Kour Pour’s “Familiar Spirits,” his first exhibition with Kavi Gupta, lies in its treatment of repetition. In twenty-one separate works, the British-born artist presents and explores a single visual motif: the tiger. Through a preponderance of clear blacks and primary hues laid on paper and raw cotton duck, we witness this awesome creature in action and in repose, as something both ferocious and flippant.
Public Healthkgou.org

Could COVID-19 Change Celebrity Culture?

The pandemic has shaken our relationships with celebrities. From the backlash to the “Imagine” video to the Kardashians private island getaway, the tide has been seemingly turning against the rich and famous. As celebrities did interviews from their homes, and Americans caught glimpses inside penthouses and mansions, people started to...
Juneau, AKktoo.org

Thursday, June 3rd: Music and Black Culture, Part 1

It’s a throwback Thursday on Juneau Afternoon, in which we revisit a show produced last year by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau. In Part 1 of a two-part series, Christina Michelle explores the power of music in Black culture – how some innovative teachers are bringing music to the inner city of Los Angeles to develop talent in children of color.
Musichypefresh.co

Quavo: “Culture III Will Be the Album of the Year”

Quavo declared Culture III “the greatest album of this year” in a recent interview with Complex. “I feel like this album going to open up the world. We’re having fun and smiling again,” he said. “Everybody’s been hurtin’, and going through this pandemic, and losing loved ones. I feel like this is a breakthrough. This is the sonic boom to the new life and new world that we live in. We’ve been going through this pandemic for like a year-and-a-half.”
MinoritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Pose has been a culture-changing TV show

"Pose has never been pristine prestige television; co-creator Ryan Murphy is too fond of spectacle and of melodrama and of using characters to painstakingly articulate big ideas for that," says Judy Berman. "Rushed, overstuffed and plagued by plot holes, this year’s third and final season was easily its weakest. Yet for all its cringey lines, this series about queer men and trans women of color forming chosen families within New York’s ’80s and ’90s ball culture never stopped hitting me hard in the heart. Besides, Pose’s legacy reaches far beyond the revolutionary story it’s been telling, to the very center of pop culture. It certainly wasn’t the first show to feature realistic, humane depictions of trans characters. Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black launched the career of Laverne Cox and exposed the plight of incarcerated trans people; Amazon’s Transparent took a broader approach to gender and sexuality, but one that was undermined by the choice to cast a cisgender man, who was later accused of abuse, as the trans heroine. The Wachowskis’ cult sci-fi hit Sense8 introduced a major trans character (Nomi Marks) played by a trans performer (Jamie Clayton) and created by a pair of trans writer-directors. And reality TV churned out flattering profiles like I Am Jazz and Caitlyn Jenner’s I Am Cait. In the second half of its 12-year run, RuPaul’s Drag Race has increasingly—and often infuriatingly—addressed the complex relationship between drag and gender identity. The big screen was a mixed bag of groundbreaking indies (Tangerine, Laurence Anyways) and bland studio efforts, like Dallas Buyers Club and The Danish Girl, that enlisted famous cis men to play trans women in what appeared to be shameless awards bait. Pose expanded the palette immensely, placing several very different Black and Latinx trans characters—all played by trans actors—at the center of its story, and thereby obliterating the binary of 'positive' vs. 'negative' representation." ALSO: Angelica Ross has "mixed-feelings" about her Pose character's tragic fate.
TV & VideosElite Daily

This Small Detail On Mare Of Easttown Could Change Everything

Mare of Easttown has wrapped up the mystery of Katie Bailey. But with two more episodes to go, there's still the murder of Erin McMenamin left to solve. Episode 6 began with Chief Carter putting Mare back on the case, and she proves herself more than up to the challenge. By episode's end, she's tracked down Billy Ross, convinced he's DJ's birth father. But is Billy a red herring? Whatever is in the photo Jess brings forward in Mare Of Easttown may exonerate him.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

The World After Review: A Product of Pandemic Culture

The World After by Burning Sunset is an ambitious project. It takes the form of a point-and-click adventure game but sets itself apart by using full-motion video to tell its story—many view FMV as an outdated tool in the gaming world. To combat the unavoidable criticism it would draw, the developers tried to push it to its limits, including a heavy emphasis on a story with puzzle and exploration segments. With all of those elements together, this has the chance to be an incredible experience. However, it doesn’t quite hit the mark that it was aiming for.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Surabhi Ensemble Builds Cross Cultural Exchange Through Music

Meet the Surabhi Ensemble. Composed of musicians of many races and ethnicities based in Chicago, this global music group has a mission to make cross-cultural connections. “The point was to see how we can create musical dialogue via instruments, people, individuals, rather than generalize a culture,” said ensemble member Ronnie Malley. “Let me meet you first.”
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Music Reviews: Van Morrison

"Latest Record Project, Volume 1" (Exile/BMG) COVID-19 has affected us all, and turned Van Morrison into a conspiracy theorist. To be fair, Morrison has a long-standing reputation as an irritable curmudgeon fixated on injustices perpetrated on him by the music business. But now paranoia has become his raison d'etre, complaint...