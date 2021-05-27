This COVID-19 antibody test can predict if you'll have severe disease

Hard to believe we’re now into the second year of living with Covid19 in our midst, with all the huge changes the pandemic has brought to all our lives. As we now start to unlock and rediscover many of the freedoms we’ve had to do without for so long during lockdown, it’s more important than ever that we keep on top of case levels in our communities. By tracking and tracing where case numbers are on the rise, we can act more quickly to limit the spread and thereby help keep the whole city on track towards even greater relaxation of restrictions.