Jay-Z had mad love for DMX, despite their fierce competition … and he felt this way for years. Jay was on the season premiere of “The Shop: Uninterrupted” with LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and talked about year’s past when he boycotted the Grammys after X was overlooked for a single nomination, despite having 2 #1 albums in 1999. Jay won his first Grammy but was a no show as a way of standing with X.