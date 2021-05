Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins has released a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, which you can watch below. This new featurette about the G.I. prequel/reboot arrives on the heels of the official Snake Eyes trailer, which premiered during the MTV Movie and TV Awards last night. Like the recent first-look photo gallery from Snake Eyes, the behind-the-scenes video takes a deeper look at the premise of this film, with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) taking on the role of Snake Eyes, in a story of how the "silent ninja" became one of G.I. Joe's most elite soldiers.