Turbo 3-Rotor Mazda RX-7 FD Drag Races Ferrari 488 Pista, They’re Not Even Close

From the August 2001 issue of Car and Driver. Let's call it the Corvette 5.5, as the 2002 405-horsepower Z06 is the fifth opportunity in five years to unload valuable pesos on the latest and greatest Corvette. If you own a Corvette "5.4," the 2001 385-horse Z06, it is now on a depreciation schedule akin to that of an IBM Selectric. Asked why Chevrolet would sell 7400 vehicles knowing they would be obsolete within 14 months, Corvette chief engineer Dave Hill said the 5.5's upgrades weren't ready then and that the company doesn't sell wine before its time. Hope that helps . . . Just as the Corvette 5.4 was when it was introduced last year, the Corvette 5.5 is faster, with more installed technology. It will also cost more when it hits stores at the end of the summer, although exactly how much more Chevrolet has not said as of this writing.