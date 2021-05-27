Ouch! Nasty clinging jellyfish return to the NJ shore
Potentially painful clinging jellyfish have been found in several spots on the Jersey Shore, according to Montclair Director of Marine Biology Paul Bologna. The species of jellyfish with 60 to 90 tentacles that contain stinging cells capable of delivering very painful and sometimes paralyzing neurotoxins were found as part of the decommissioning of the Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in the Forked River area. Bologna and his team also found them where the Metedeconk River meets Barnegat Bay and in North Wildwood.nj1015.com