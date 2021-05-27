Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Solid Waste Collection Delayed due to Memorial Day

hillsboroughnc.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated May 27 at 12:25 p.m. — The regular service day of routes affected and the status of the landfill have been corrected. The Town of Hillsborough will not service solid waste routes on Monday, May 31 to observe Memorial Day. Town offices remain closed to the public due to...

www.hillsboroughnc.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Memorial Day#Garbage Collection#Solid Waste Management#Solid Waste Routes#Landfill#Rollout Carts#Brush Collection#Calendar#Town Offices#Hillsborough#Appointment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Restaurantsthesaxon.org

Torrevieja authorizes the construction in La Veleta of a chill out restaurant with a swimming pool by the sea in 1,800 meters classified as a green area

In the description sheet for the La Veleta partial plan, of the Torrevieja General Urban Planning Plan, the plot -which has always been privately owned- appears as a green area in sector E. That same file indicates textually with an asterisk: “Plot that was modified in the PGOU to a green area where a general system (Mare Nostrum avenue) and private domain beach service are located. There is a discrepancy (sic) between the green zone and the private domain zone “. Discrepancy, which based on the license granted by the area managed by Mayor Eduardo Dolón, who is a councilor for Urban Planning, has been resolved in favor of the urban proposal in the case of the resort. It is also contemplated in the specific modification to promote hotel use approved by the City Council in 2006, that allowed the companies that requested it to increase the volume of construction of their plots if they were intended for that use. The first mayor has not ruled on this file.
Sedgwick County, KSderbyinformer.com

Sedgwick County collecting hazardous waste

Two hazardous waste remote collections will be hosted by Sedgwick County in June, including one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at Spirit Aerosystems. Collection will be done in Spirit’s “P” lot near the intersection of K-15 and MacArthur, with those attending asked to use the MacArthur Street entrance.
PoliticsPosted by
Irving, Texas

Delays Continue for Brush/Bulky Waste, Recycling Collections

Irving Solid Waste Services is experiencing a very high level of demand for trash, recycling and brush and bulky waste collections. On top of the increased demand for collections service, seasonal timing now comes into play with the spring and summer periods being the busiest and heaviest for the Solid Waste Collection Division. The hard-working Solid Waste Services employees are feeling the impact of the additional collection needs as the team works to keep up with the demand.
Tacoma, WATacoma Daily Index

City of Tacoma-Metal Solid Waste and Recycling Containers

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:. Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal. Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.
Pewaukee, WIcityofpewaukee.us

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

WAUKESHA COUNTY RESIDENTS URGED TO DISPOSE OF HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE PROPERLY. One-Day Collections Events Open to Residents Throughout the Year. (Waukesha, WI) - Municipalities throughout Waukesha County will host special one-day events for the collection of household hazardous waste items in order to keep them out of landfills. The events are free and open to any Waukesha County resident with proof of residency.
Environmentwesterville.org

Yard Waste, Trash & Recycling Collection

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is following a one-day delayed holiday collection schedule this week. If trash/recycling is not collected by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 please call the Public Service Department at (614) 901-6740 or submit a service request via the “Tell Westerville” app (available in the Apple and Google Play stores).
Detroit, MItribuneledgernews.com

Belle Isle closed due to overcrowding on Memorial Day

Michigan State Police closed Detroit's Belle Isle at about 8 p.m. Monday due to overcrowding, the agency announced on Twitter. Anyone trying to access the park after the closure would not be allowed entry. MSP also reminded visitors already on the island that the park closes at 10 p.m. FYI:...
Environmentideaspies.com

Water Waste Collection Drone

I'm planning to create a drone that goes across water bodies and collects waste. It's going to use a conveyor belt mechanism that will remove the waste from the body and store it safely in a compartment. I've chosen a 'catamaran' boat design that will provide adequate floating. Any ideas on how I'm going to propel the drone will be appreciated.
Gorham, MEgorham-me.org

Memorial Day - Holiday Closure & Trash Collection Schedule

The Gorham Municipal Center, Administrative Offices, Recreation Office and Baxter Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, May 31st in observance of Memorial Day. The Town honors and remembers the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. There will be no changes to trash collection...
PetsPosted by
Athens, Georgia

ACCGov Animal Services, Leisure Services, Solid Waste, Transit & Other Schedules for Memorial Day

The Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, May 31. The shelter will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, June 1 by appointment only. The shelter remains closed to the public for general visits and volunteers. Fosters, adoptions, and rescues are scheduled by appointment and availability. Those searching for missing animals at the shelter do not need an appointment.