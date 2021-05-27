Solid Waste Collection Delayed due to Memorial Day

In the description sheet for the La Veleta partial plan, of the Torrevieja General Urban Planning Plan, the plot -which has always been privately owned- appears as a green area in sector E. That same file indicates textually with an asterisk: “Plot that was modified in the PGOU to a green area where a general system (Mare Nostrum avenue) and private domain beach service are located. There is a discrepancy (sic) between the green zone and the private domain zone “. Discrepancy, which based on the license granted by the area managed by Mayor Eduardo Dolón, who is a councilor for Urban Planning, has been resolved in favor of the urban proposal in the case of the resort. It is also contemplated in the specific modification to promote hotel use approved by the City Council in 2006, that allowed the companies that requested it to increase the volume of construction of their plots if they were intended for that use. The first mayor has not ruled on this file.