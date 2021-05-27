Dragon Quest XII to use Unreal Engine 5, dev in early prototype stages

Sega will host the “Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Prologue 4″ live stream on May 25 at 20:30 JST, the publisher announced. You will be able to watch it on YouTube. The live stream will feature the latest information on Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, including new fields that were not playable in the closed beta test, characters that appear in the story, scratch items, and more. The post-launch roadmap will also be introduced. Presenters include Yuki Iwai (Haraichi comedian) as the main MC, yunocy (streamer) as the assistant MC, and Hiro Arai (Sega) as the official navigator.