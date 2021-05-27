newsbreak-logo
Dragon Quest XII to use Unreal Engine 5, dev in early prototype stages

By Derek Strickland
 3 days ago
Last night Square Enix announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, and now the publisher reveals more details on the project. Dragon Quest XII is being developed on the new Unreal Engine 5 for next-gen consoles. Dragon Quest XII will make some big changes, including a darker and more adult world, as well as a new combat command system. Dragon Quest master Yuji Horii says the team has a prototype in development and the entire game's story has been written out, but there's a lot of work to do for UE5 optimizations and creation.

