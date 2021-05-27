newsbreak-logo
Country Bake Shop in South Bend to reopen Wednesday after weekend fire

South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND — Country Bake Shop will reopen for regular service on Wednesday, four days after a fire damaged its building. On Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to the longtime locally owned bakery at 51318 Indiana 933, just before 3:30 p.m., about half an hour before the bakery was set to close after a busy holiday weekend. Once firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were visible at the back of the cypress wood shingled building and crews were able to extinguish the fire within an hour.

www.southbendtribune.com
