Sectional heats up on Monday

Picnics, cookouts, high school baseball and Memorial Day are traditions in Indiana, but this Memorial Day won’t be a picnic for any area team. In both the Southridge 3A Sectional and the Class A sectional North Daviess Sectional, competition should be fierce.

With both Washington and Loogootee winning on Wednesday, the match-ups for Monday are now set.

North Daviess Class A Sectional

In the first game at North Daviess, the Cougars (18-8) will play Vincennes Rivet (0-16) at 10:30 a.m., followed by Barr-Reeve and Loogootee, with the championship set at 7:30 p.m. Loogootee posted a 13-1 win over Shoals in the only game played in that sectional on Wednesday and they will play Barr-Reeve in the second game on Monday.

B-R is ranked at No. 9 in Class A (18-7) and will play No. 12 Loogootee (18-7). The two met earlier in the year with LHS winning 4-3.

Luke Nonte and Jordan Wildman have led the Lions offense, while Isaac Waggner has been the top Lion hurler for the Lions, but Bryant Eckerle picked up the win over Shoals on Wednesday.

B-R has had solid pitching this season, with Tyson Knepp, Keshawn Graber both going 4-1 and Lane Graber going 4-2. Knepp comes in with an ERA of 1.9, while Lane Graber was at 2.33 with 47 Ks.

Offensively, B-R had 19 home runs, including six from Nick Swartzentruber and three each from Chase Graber and Reed Thompson. Aaron Wagler comes into sectional at .418, with 27 RBIs, while Swartzentruber is hitting .413 with 28 RBIS. Catcher Rob Hostetler has also been very productive with the bat, hitting .325 with 28 Ribbies as well.

North Daviess is ranked at No. 7 and defeated Rivet, 10-0 earlier in the year. They have been led by Jaylen Mullen both on the mound and in the field. Mullen is 7-0 on the mound and batting over .460. He also leads the team in hits and stolen bases. Kyle Swartzentruber is also batting .400 and leads the team with five triples and 31 RBIs. Zack Stoll has had a nice year, batting .367, while Jacob Miley also has 30 RBIs. Jared Craven has also helped the team to a .328 team average.

Zach Stoll has also had an effective year on the hill going 4-1. Mullen comes in with a 1.43 ERA and 36 Ks, while Miley has struck out more than 45. The Cougars defeated B-R, 2-1 and Loogootee, 7-1 earlier in the year.

Southridge 3A Sectional

The Hatchets (17-10) opened with a win on Wednesday at historic League Stadium in Huntingburg, beating Princeton 7-0. WHS got a one-hit, 11-strike out night from Nick Sandullo, while Vincennes Lincoln came back to beat Gibson Southern, setting up the 11 a.m. game between the two former Big 8 rivals on Monday.

Washington has been a solid hitting team all year, batting .334 as a team. Offensively they are led by Caleb Armstrong, who is hitting .423 and Logan Riester, hitting .415. Jack Fry has five home runs and Ian Hill has three, while Fry has 26 RBIs, Armstrong has 20, Trey Reed has 19 and Seth Holtsclaw has 17.

From a pitching standpoint Trey Reed, an ISU signee and football North-South All Star, Reed has been the best in southern Indiana, coming in at 8-0 and a miniscule 0.78 ERA. He has struck out 90 batters against just 15 walks and has not yet given up a home run.

Junior lefty Sandullo has also been tough going 5-2 and 3.76 ERA, to go with 55 Ks. Holtsclaw has also had several strong innings of relief in the later part of the season.

In the other game, Southridge will play Pike Central at 1 p.m. Southridge beat Washington earlier in the year on a late-inning grand slam, but neither team used its No. 1 pitcher that night. If the two meet in the final game, it will feature five Division 1 players.