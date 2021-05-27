Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, IN

Sectional heats up on Monday

By Todd Lancaster Times Herald
Posted by 
Washington Times-Herald
Washington Times-Herald
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNXG7_0aDfWnu600

Picnics, cookouts, high school baseball and Memorial Day are traditions in Indiana, but this Memorial Day won’t be a picnic for any area team. In both the Southridge 3A Sectional and the Class A sectional North Daviess Sectional, competition should be fierce.

With both Washington and Loogootee winning on Wednesday, the match-ups for Monday are now set.

North Daviess Class A Sectional

In the first game at North Daviess, the Cougars (18-8) will play Vincennes Rivet (0-16) at 10:30 a.m., followed by Barr-Reeve and Loogootee, with the championship set at 7:30 p.m. Loogootee posted a 13-1 win over Shoals in the only game played in that sectional on Wednesday and they will play Barr-Reeve in the second game on Monday.

B-R is ranked at No. 9 in Class A (18-7) and will play No. 12 Loogootee (18-7). The two met earlier in the year with LHS winning 4-3.

Luke Nonte and Jordan Wildman have led the Lions offense, while Isaac Waggner has been the top Lion hurler for the Lions, but Bryant Eckerle picked up the win over Shoals on Wednesday.

B-R has had solid pitching this season, with Tyson Knepp, Keshawn Graber both going 4-1 and Lane Graber going 4-2. Knepp comes in with an ERA of 1.9, while Lane Graber was at 2.33 with 47 Ks.

Offensively, B-R had 19 home runs, including six from Nick Swartzentruber and three each from Chase Graber and Reed Thompson. Aaron Wagler comes into sectional at .418, with 27 RBIs, while Swartzentruber is hitting .413 with 28 RBIS. Catcher Rob Hostetler has also been very productive with the bat, hitting .325 with 28 Ribbies as well.

North Daviess is ranked at No. 7 and defeated Rivet, 10-0 earlier in the year. They have been led by Jaylen Mullen both on the mound and in the field. Mullen is 7-0 on the mound and batting over .460. He also leads the team in hits and stolen bases. Kyle Swartzentruber is also batting .400 and leads the team with five triples and 31 RBIs. Zack Stoll has had a nice year, batting .367, while Jacob Miley also has 30 RBIs. Jared Craven has also helped the team to a .328 team average.

Zach Stoll has also had an effective year on the hill going 4-1. Mullen comes in with a 1.43 ERA and 36 Ks, while Miley has struck out more than 45. The Cougars defeated B-R, 2-1 and Loogootee, 7-1 earlier in the year.

Southridge 3A Sectional

The Hatchets (17-10) opened with a win on Wednesday at historic League Stadium in Huntingburg, beating Princeton 7-0. WHS got a one-hit, 11-strike out night from Nick Sandullo, while Vincennes Lincoln came back to beat Gibson Southern, setting up the 11 a.m. game between the two former Big 8 rivals on Monday.

Washington has been a solid hitting team all year, batting .334 as a team. Offensively they are led by Caleb Armstrong, who is hitting .423 and Logan Riester, hitting .415. Jack Fry has five home runs and Ian Hill has three, while Fry has 26 RBIs, Armstrong has 20, Trey Reed has 19 and Seth Holtsclaw has 17.

From a pitching standpoint Trey Reed, an ISU signee and football North-South All Star, Reed has been the best in southern Indiana, coming in at 8-0 and a miniscule 0.78 ERA. He has struck out 90 batters against just 15 walks and has not yet given up a home run.

Junior lefty Sandullo has also been tough going 5-2 and 3.76 ERA, to go with 55 Ks. Holtsclaw has also had several strong innings of relief in the later part of the season.

In the other game, Southridge will play Pike Central at 1 p.m. Southridge beat Washington earlier in the year on a late-inning grand slam, but neither team used its No. 1 pitcher that night. If the two meet in the final game, it will feature five Division 1 players.

Washington Times-Herald

Washington Times-Herald

Washington, IN
392
Followers
30
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Washington Times-Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IN
Washington, IN
Sports
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#Football#Lions#Memorial Day#Southridge#Lhs#Chase Graber#Cougars#Princeton 7 0#Whs#Gibson Southern#Fry#Isu#Division#Pike Central#Historic League Stadium#Junior Lefty Sandullo#Southern Indiana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Washington, INwamwamfm.com

WAMW Sports

The Washington Hatchet Baseball team claimed the Tom Miles Invitational Trophy on Saturday winning the championship over Bloomington North in big fashion 12 to nothing. Trey Reed pitched the shut out, as they Hatchet bats dominated the game. Washington advanced to the championship by beating Shakamak earlier in the day 7 to 6.
Gibson County, INPrinceton Daily Clarion

Titans finish second at PAC Golf Tournament; two make All-Conference

The Gibson Southern Titans golf team came within 16 strokes of a Pocket Athletic Conference title as they finished second at Saturday's PAC Golf Tournament at Sultan's Run Golf Course in Jasper. Two Titans were named All-Conference for top 10 finishes Saturday as Ryan Islam finished second of all individual...
Washington, INPosted by
Washington Times-Herald

Hatchets take Tom Miles Invitational

Under near perfect conditions, the Washington Hatchets had a near perfect championship game to win the Tom Miles Invitational at the Sports Complex Saturday. WHS downed Shakamak, 7-6 in the first game and 12-0 in the championship against Bloomington North to win the tourney named for the former WHS assistant coach Tom Miles. Coach Steve Reed was proud to get the win on the special day.
Loogootee, INWashington Times-Herald

Sports Briefs

The Washington tennis team earned its first PAC on Friday with a 5-0 win over South Spencer on Friday. The win moved WHS to 12-0 in conference and 19-0 overall, as they head into sectional this week. “Tonight was a special night. The girls have been outstanding all year. I...
Washington, INWashington Times-Herald

DePass leads Hatchets to 1st PAC championship

JASPER - Professional Golfer Peter Jacobsen said it best when he said, “One of the most fascinating things about golf is how it reflects the cycle of life. No matter what you shoot – the next day you have to go back to the first tee and begin all over again and make yourself into something.”
Washington, INPosted by
Washington Times-Herald

Miles honored at Complex

Former Washington baseball coach Tom Miles was honored on Saturday at the Washington Sports Complex with a new sign on the back of the baseball press box before the first game of the invitational named in his honor. Miles was widely considered one of the area's best players through Little...
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Washington, INPosted by
Washington Times-Herald

Vikes finish off WHS in 5

The Barr-Reeve Lady Vikings used a combination of solid pitching from Emma Davis and Karlye Graber to hold Washington to just two base runners in a 10-0 win. The pair combined for nine strikeouts and gave up just one hit at the Washington Sports Complex on Thursday. B-R did most...
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Indiana Stateinsidethehall.com

Q & A: Michael Durr discusses his decision to commit to Indiana

Indiana filled its open scholarship on Monday with South Florida 7-footer Michael Durr. Durr originally pledged to play at Virginia Tech next season, but backed off that commitment on May 10. Today, he announced that he’ll play for the Hoosiers next season after averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for the Bulls.
Washington, INPosted by
Washington Times-Herald

Lots of local standouts heading to tourney time

We are moving into the heart of the spring as the first of sectionals appear on the horizon next week. I wanted to congratulate Trey Reed as he just tied the all-time wins record at Washington and should be in the process of breaking it this weekend. The most remarkable thing is that he missed his entire junior season. He is 7-0, which is tied for second in the state and 12th in ERA, but has pitched about twice as many innings as everyone above him.
Indiana StatePosted by
247Sports

Indiana forward Jerome Hunter enters transfer portal

Days after Indiana coach Mike Woodson announced forward Jerome Hunter would not return to the program, 247Sports learned on Sunday that Hunter has entered the transfer portal. A third-year sophomore for the 2020-21 season, Hunter averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.5 minutes over 25 games (four starts). Hunter’s...