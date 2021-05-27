The Loyalty Experience
What powers customer devotion? Brierley knows, and they’re sharing those insights with industry’s best and brightest. Loyalty initiatives have come a long way since American Airlines created their frequent flyer program. At the time, the 1980 effort was only the second of its kind in the world, and the one outside consultant American trusted to help get it off the ground was database marketing expert Hal Brierley. Today, AAdvantage® is the largest program of its kind in the travel industry, and the Brierley name has gone down in marketing history.thebossmagazine.com