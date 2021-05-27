Two Nigerians laundered money from Covid-19 scams through somebody they snared in a romance scam, feds charge

A Florida influencer who flaunted her lavish lifestyle on Instagram has been arrested on wire fraud charges, the Department of Justice said Tuesday. Danielle Miller has been accused of using the information of a Massachusetts resident to open a fake bank account, then apply for a COVID-19 relief loan with the fraudulent credentials. She received a $102,000 loan as part of a federal program meant to help small businesses during the pandemic. The money was used to buy plane tickets and stays at luxury hotels in California, investigators allege.