Fraud Crimes

Two Nigerians laundered money from Covid-19 scams through somebody they snared in a romance scam, feds charge

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal officials charge two Nigerian natives living in New York City used fake IDs to suck out money from the Massachusetts unemployment system and a federal disaster loan program - some of which they then tried to launder through transactions with an elderly man they met through Facebook, who had bought their story they were actually a young fitness instructor from Texas.

State
Texas State
State
Massachusetts State
Fraud CrimesPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Four people used stolen credit cards to buy $1.7M in cigarettes

ATLANTA / CNN — Four people were sentenced to federal prison for buying over a million dollars’ worth of cigarettes with stolen credit cards. Mamadou Sow, Demarcus Myree, Boubacar Tivalo, and Jacob James are accused of using dozens of credit cards to buy $1.7 million worth of cigarettes at multiple Sam’s Clubs throughout Atlanta. They had signed up for memberships in their names and aliases, officials said.
Modesto, CAeastcountytoday.net

Modesto Woman Charged With Submitting 121 Stimulus Check Claims Using PII Obtained Through Her Imprisoned Son

SAN FRANCISCO – Sheila Denise Dunlap was arraigned in federal court today on an indictment charging her with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Daniels, and Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration J. Russell George.
Fraud CrimesNew York Post

‘DWI Dude’ lawyer jailed for scamming Colombian drug cartels out of $1.5M

A Texas attorney known as the “DWI Dude” has been sentenced to federal prison for 16 years for his part in scamming Colombian drug traffickers out of $1.5 million. Jamie Balagia, 65, of Collin County, was found guilty of “conspiring with a Florida private investigator and Colombian attorney in 2014, to swindle Colombian drug traffickers under the guise of bribing officials in the United States,” local ABC News stations reported.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY man admits stealing $5.6M in fraudulent PPP loans

WASHINGTON — A Brooklyn man admitted conspiring with another man from Saugerties to obtain more than $5.6 million in fraudulent loans from the U.S. government’s pandemic relief program, according to court records. Sean M. Andre, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Albany to conspiring to commit bank...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Influencer Accused of $100K COVID Grift Is Undone by Her Insta Bragging

A Florida influencer who flaunted her lavish lifestyle on Instagram has been arrested on wire fraud charges, the Department of Justice said Tuesday. Danielle Miller has been accused of using the information of a Massachusetts resident to open a fake bank account, then apply for a COVID-19 relief loan with the fraudulent credentials. She received a $102,000 loan as part of a federal program meant to help small businesses during the pandemic. The money was used to buy plane tickets and stays at luxury hotels in California, investigators allege.
Charleston, WVWVNews

9 charged for alleged roles in scam involving 200 victims, feds say

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three indictments returned by a federal grand jury sitting in Charleston have been unsealed, charging nine men for their involvement in illegal schemes alleged to have defrauded at least 200 victims, many of whom are elderly, of at least $2.5 million. The nine defendants are...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
UPI News

Justice Dept. charges 14 in crackdown on COVID-19 fraud

May 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has announced charges against more than a dozen medical professionals and businessmen accused of running COVID-19-related healthcare schemes resulting in more than $143 million in false Medicare billings. Fourteen people in Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey and New York were charged Wednesday...
Corbin, KYmountain-topmedia.com

Woman accused of fraud to obtain stimulus, PPP funds

LONDON, Ky. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Corbin woman accused of defrauding the government out of money intended to help businesses and individuals recover from the economic effects of the pandemic. Karenda Vaughn, 35, has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and one count...
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Men Among Several Charged With COVID Fraud

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The FBI and Department of Justice today announced federal charges against several Palm Beach County residents accused of COVID fraud. According to DOJ officials, the following individuals were just charged: Michael Stein, 35, and Leonel Palatnik, 42, both of […] The article Boca Raton Men Among Several Charged With COVID Fraud appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Newark, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

6 Defendants Charged With Laundering Millions Of Dollars In Proceeds Derived From Romance Scams

Audrey Strauss, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Patrick J. Freaney, Deputy Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“USSS”), and Jonathan D. Larsen, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Office of the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (“IRS-CI”), announced today the unsealing of a complaint charging ABUCHI SHEDRACH FELIX, NADINE JAZMINE WADE, OLUWATOMIWA AKINTOLA, GREGORY OCHIAGHA, HABIBA FAGGE, and OLANREWAYU AJIBOLA with conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with their involvement in laundering millions of dollars in proceeds derived from romance fraud schemes.