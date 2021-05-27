Two Nigerians laundered money from Covid-19 scams through somebody they snared in a romance scam, feds charge
Federal officials charge two Nigerian natives living in New York City used fake IDs to suck out money from the Massachusetts unemployment system and a federal disaster loan program - some of which they then tried to launder through transactions with an elderly man they met through Facebook, who had bought their story they were actually a young fitness instructor from Texas.www.universalhub.com