Bristol Palin Reveals Scars from Tummy Tuck She Got ‘Years Ago’

extratv
 3 days ago
Bristol Palin, 30, wants to “get reeeeel for a sec”!

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared a video on Instagram in which she shows off her flat stomach — and reveals her tummy tuck scars.

Palin explained, “I post what I want ya'll to see. From decent angles, and not from insecurities and scars (visible or not.)"

Pulling down her shorts just a bit, she explained, "Here's something I don't share. The scar from the tummy tuck I had years ago."

She insisted, “Don’t let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy.”

Bristol emphasized the same in her caption, writing, "Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to."

Her mom, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, commented, "Haha I love you!!!"

Bristol revealed on Instagram Stories that she had the tummy tuck in 2018, adding, "I don't regret it. But recovery was, (without a doubt) thee [sic] worst pain of my entire life."

