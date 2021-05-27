Delamarva Today Kicks Off with Look at Folk Festival Acts

(Cambridge, MA) Club Passim’s annual campfire. Festival returns once again with more than 80 artists performing 24 hours of live music. Now in it’s 23rd year, campfire. is a celebration of Boston’s folk music scene and a way for the club to showcase emerging artists. The lineup is loaded with familiar acts like Lisa Bastoni, Lloyd Thayer, and Alisa Amador and rising stars like Liv Greene and Grace Givertz. There will also be a special in-the-round curated by QueerFolk Fest to end Saturday night. Running from 5PM – 11PM every night of Memorial Day Weekend May 28 – 31, the entire festival will be streamed online at Passim’s Facebook page and at passim.org/campfire. The schedule is online now at passim.org.