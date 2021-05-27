newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Delamarva Today Kicks Off with Look at Folk Festival Acts

wesm913.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Folk Festival has announced the first six acts slated for this September's celebration. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with the festival's local manager Caroline O'Hare and Blaine Waide, associate director for the National Council for the Traditional Arts, about the acts as they listen to excerpts from their perfomances. The full interviews can be heard on Delmarva Today at 9 a.m. Friday on WSDL 90.7 FM.

www.wesm913.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Six Acts#Delmarva Public Media#Wsdl 90 7 Fm#Delmarva Today#Excerpts#Associate Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
San Diego, CAKPBS

2021 GI Film Festival San Diego Kicks Off

KPBS is once again presenting the GI Film Festival San Diego. The six day festival is virtual this year and it features a record 38 films. The GI Film Festival San Diego honors the stories of service members and veterans through film. Keshia Javis-Jones is an Advisory Committee Member of...
Performing Artsscvnews.com

SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday

Stage on Screen Theatre Festival IV is back with a new, six-week series! Packed with plays from across the nation and the world, the theme of this series is “current zeitgeist,” with each of the plays focusing on the defining spirit in today’s world. The plays will vary from solo...
Aspen, COAspen Times

A kick in the grass by Music Festival

I read with chagrin the announcement by the Aspen Music Festival of their intention to limit seating on the Karetsky Lawn to 90 pods of four persons each at a performance cost of $25 to $50 per. Has anyone discussed this with Gerri Karetsky, who so generously donated millions to...
Easton, MDchestertownspy.org

Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival 2021 Kicks Off June 4 in Ebenezer Theater

Chesapeake Music announces the 36th annual Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival will be held June 4–12, 20201 at its new permanent home, the Ebenezer Theater, at 17 South Washington Street in Easton, Maryland. The Festival’s exciting two-week program of six concerts featuring 15 artists will be presented live, in full compliance with state and local Covid-19 regulations, as well as streamed on the web.
Festivalbaytobaynews.com

National Folk Festival announces first six acts for September event

The first six performers have been announced for the 80th National Folk Festival. The festival returns to Downtown Salisbury the weekend of Sept.10-12, with performances, special family and Maryland folklife programming, diverse food and beverage offerings, and more — all presented free to the public on three outdoor stages. This...
Entertainmentcascadeae.com

Sisters Folk Festival Announces 2021 Summer Creativity Camps at Sisters Artworks

(Registration for Sisters Folk Festival’s in-person music and creativity camps opens today | Photo courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival) Registration opens today, Wednesday, May 19 for Sisters Folk Festival’s (SFF) in-person music and creativity camps for middle- and high-school-aged students taking place this summer at the Sisters Art Works building in Sisters. These day camps will be held outdoors and are an expansion of the successful camps that took place in 2020 amidst the pandemic. This year, SFF is doubling their offerings from two to four week-long camps and working with local/regional teaching artists to create these stand-alone, fun-filled sessions of creativity, music and self-expression.
San Francisco, CAsfcv.org

SFJAZZ Kicks Off a Fresh Season Via a Virtual Festival

SFJAZZ was built on the foundation of the annual San Francisco Jazz Festival, a Bay Area June tradition since 1983. Sidelined in 2000, the festival is back in force this year with a month-long virtual edition featuring “highlights from past festival performances, world premiere concerts, a rare film on Thelonious Monk, powerful events honoring Juneteenth, and more.”
Musicwfxl.com

Southern Drifter Music festival kicks off this weekend on Jekyll Island

If you're looking for a weekend getaway this week, Jekyll Island might just be the spot if you're looking to enjoy country music. The inaugural Southern Drifter Music Festival is set to happen at the Westin over the course of three days starting on Friday. Performing groups include Thompson Square...
Artshurriyetdailynews.com

Int’l Adana Theater Festival kicks off

The 22nd Sabancı International Adana Theater Festival, organized in collaboration with the State Theaters (DT) and the Sabancı Foundation, kicked off on May 24. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy attended the festival’s opening held at the Central Park Amphitheater, with a previously recorded video message, thanking everyone who contributed to the festival organization.
FacebookMorganton News Herald

Local racetrack hosts festival to kick off summer.

South Mountain Distilling Co. will present the Bootlegger’s Bash 2021 on Friday and Saturday at HorsePower Park to sling the public into summertime. HorsePower Park will host a “weekend of Moonshine, Music and Motors,” according to a post from the HorsePower Park website. The Bootleggers Bash will host a variety...
Omaha, NEfox42kptm.com

Maha Festival lineup includes local acts

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Maha Festival announced some of the musical performers for this year’s one-day event, according to a press release from Maha Festival. Musical acts for the July 31st festival will include Khuangbin whose sound is “rooted in classic soul and R&B and informed by psychedelia, dub, and music from around the world,” the press release said.
MoviesMartha's Vineyard Times

M.V. Film Society kicks off the Environmental Film Festival

The seventh annual Environmental Film Festival arrives on Thursday, May 27, at the M.V. Film Center and online. Titled “Nature as Inspiration,” the festival is held in collaboration with the Vineyard Conservation Society. Offered as a hybrid theater/online event, it will screen nine feature films, plus a short film program. The films focus on the contemporary challenges to nature. South Mountain Co. is co-sponsoring the Environmental Film Festival, and co-owner John Abrams is making a special introduction.
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Club Passim’s campfire. kicks off the summer with streaming festival

(Cambridge, MA) Club Passim’s annual campfire. Festival returns once again with more than 80 artists performing 24 hours of live music. Now in it’s 23rd year, campfire. is a celebration of Boston’s folk music scene and a way for the club to showcase emerging artists. The lineup is loaded with familiar acts like Lisa Bastoni, Lloyd Thayer, and Alisa Amador and rising stars like Liv Greene and Grace Givertz. There will also be a special in-the-round curated by QueerFolk Fest to end Saturday night. Running from 5PM – 11PM every night of Memorial Day Weekend May 28 – 31, the entire festival will be streamed online at Passim’s Facebook page and at passim.org/campfire. The schedule is online now at passim.org.
Musicouttherecolorado.com

Beloved MeadowGrass Music Festival kicks off a long-awaited big summer for live music

BLACK FOREST • So this is what it feels like. After more than 15 months without live music as we’ve known it, the three-day MeadowGrass Music Festival served as a welcome back to a long list of things missed and, sort of, forgotten: Friends, hugs, camping, clapping with strangers, making new friends, singing along to songs you might or might not know. And, most of all, the normal live music experience.
Ann Arbor, MIClickOnDetroit.com

2021 Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival kicks off on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – The annual Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival, in partnership with the Michigan Theater, will begin on Saturday. The festival has been aiming to bring the global Jewish experience to the local community through film for the past 20 years. According to its website, a committee of volunteers...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Natchez Festival of Music kicks off Sunday

About six years ago, I suggested to my husband Alan that we should buy a second home for hurricane evacuation purposes within a drivable distance from New Orleans where we lived, but far enough away to avoid the worst effects of storms, and Natchez seemed like a place to start looking although we knew nothing about the town.
Lewes, DEdelawaretoday.com

The Fifth Annual History Book Festival in Lewes Kicks Off This May

The History Book Festival features both narrative nonfiction and historical fiction. Bestselling novelist Alice Hoffman chatted with Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild founder Maribeth Fischer at the 2019 event./Photo courtesy of Jen Mason. Delawareans prepare for a summer filled with historical fiction, nonfiction and more at the annual History Book Festival...