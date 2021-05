Appomattox County Public Schools released the following statement today after naming its 2020-21 Teacher of the Year:. Appomattox County Public Schools is proud to announce Brendan M. Conroy as the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. Mr. Conroy is a teacher at Appomattox County High School (ACHS) who goes out of his way to support students and their families. Mr. Conroy serves as an instructor in our Individual Student Alternative Education Program (ISAEP) assisting students to achieve their goal of earning a GED credential.