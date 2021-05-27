newsbreak-logo
Grady County, OK

Tornado watch issued for 32 counties including Grady County, thunderstorms tonight

By Jessica Lane
Express-Star
Express-Star
 3 days ago
Pixabay

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 32 counties in Oklahoma, including Grady County, until 7 p.m. Thursday.

NWS has also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the area until 7 a.m. Friday. Damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes may be possible. An areal flood watch will remain in effect until late tonight, according to NWS.

In Chickasha, thunderstorms are likely this afternoon after 4 p.m. with a high of 81 degrees. Wind gusts could be as high as 24 mph. Tonight, the chance of precipitation is 100% with up to one inch of rain possible, according to a forecast from NWS.

Chickasha, OK
