A Roundtable Conversation with Laura Van Den Berg, Daniel Torday, Melissa Scholes Young, and Stephanie Beard. How many times have you discovered a favorite movie or TV series, only to realize it’s based on a book? As streaming services demand more and more stories to satisfy our viewing needs, they are relying more than ever on the publishing industry to provide them. You know, books. But what goes into the long process of turning a novel into a season of television?