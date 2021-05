Just one month into her relationship with Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams is engaged — and she shared a photo of her massive emerald-cut engagement ring on May 10. Porsha Williams is engaged and she has a giant rock to show for it! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s fiance, Simon Guobadia, took to Instagram on May 10 to share a close-up photo of the ring he proposed with. First, he shared a loved-up selfie of himself and Porsha, followed by a look at the massive, emerald-cut ring on her left hand. The diamond sits atop a thin, silver band with diamonds, which really makes the bigger, center stone stand out.