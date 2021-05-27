newsbreak-logo
Missoula County, MT

Flood Warning issued for Missoula by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. MTC063-282115- /O.CON.KMSO.FL.W.0001.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /ABOM8.1.RS.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1222 PM MDT Thu May 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * Until further notice. * Flood stage is 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river has reached minor flood stage and will continue rising to a crest of around 8.5 feet Saturday morning. The river is expected to remain above minor flood stage through at least Wednesday, June 2. The river stage will range between 8.0 and 8.5 feet late this weekend into next week. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. Target Area: Missoula The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...Minor flooding is forecast.

alerts.weather.gov
