Three-vehicle crash on Loop 202 in Tempe leaves 5-year-old child injured

(TEMPE, Ariz.) A young child was hospitalized Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Loop 202 near Priest Drive in Tempe, 12 News reported.

Police said three cars were involved in the crash and four people were evaluated for injuries. One of the patients, a 5-year-old child, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

While the child's injuries were reportedly serious, they appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to officials.