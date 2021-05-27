Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Major; Woods; Woodward The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma East central Woodward County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 123 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quinlan, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waynoka, Quinlan and Hopeton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov