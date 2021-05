Following the heated affair that was the Tampa Bay Lightning/Florida Panthers game on Saturday night, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety was quite busy. The two teams combined for 156 penalty minutes (118 in the third period alone) and featured more misconduct penalties (9) than goals (6). Two players from Florida, MacKenzie Weegar and Brandon Montour, were fined $5,000 each by the league while the harshest discipline was handed out to the Lightning Patrick Maroon. “The Big Rig” was suspended for one game by the league for roughing Montour.