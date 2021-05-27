Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lancashire v Yorkshire, Durham v Essex and more: county cricket – live! | Sport

By Ali Martin
todayheadline.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Greetings from sunny – when isn’t it? – Edgbaston, where spectators are back and delivering the sweet, sweet sound of applause after an 18-month silence at the ground. No early look at Haseeb Hameed after his call-up to the England squad but Notttinghamshire’s opening bowlers are probing away nicely. Will Rhodes, the Warwickshire captain, has already been given a life on six too: Luke Fletcher finding the edge of the lefthander’s bat, only for Tom Moores to put it down diving to his left. Tough chance. After running through Worcestershire like a bull through Pamplona, Fletcher looks in a fine groove, while Zak Chapple has got some lavish swing at the other end. But Rhodes and Rob Yates are holding firm on 28 for no loss after 12 overs.”

todayheadline.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Lyth
Person
Chris Rushworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancashire#Test Cricket#County Cricket#Durham County#England#Derby County#07 02#Siralastair#06 04 Championship#Group One#Somerset 104#Warwickshire V#Worcestershire V#Surrey V#Glamorgan#Northants#Worcs#Hampshire#Leicestershire#Cheeky Yorkshire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsBBC

County Championship: Kent v Glamorgan abandoned

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day four):. Kent 307: Stevens 190; van der Gugten 4-34, Neser 4-67 & 60-1 dec: Cox 27*. Kent (12 pts) drew with Glamorgan (11 pts) The weather was the winner in Canterbury as heavy downpours wrecked an enterprising attempt...
SportsBBC

County Championship: Seven games, including Lancashire against Yorkshire

Another long day of County Championship cricket is done - and there have been some tense, intriguing, even exciting moments along the way. Highlight was red-ball kings Essex wrapping up a three-day win over Durham after claiming the extra half hour at Chester-le-Street. And there could be some early finishes...
SportsBBC

County Championship: Essex complete three-day win over Durham

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three):. Essex 182 & 301: Wheater 81, Ten Doeschate 55; Raine 5-64 Durham 99 & 189: Lees 48; Porter 4-31, Siddle 3-47 Essex (19 pts) beat Durham (3 pts) by 195 runs. Jamie Porter claimed four wickets and Peter Siddle three...
SportsBBC

Forest Green Rovers v Newport County

Venue: The Innocent New Lawn Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST. Coverage: Listen on Radio Wales SE FM & DAB ; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Newport County manager Mike Flynn says he has a huge selection call to make for Sunday's League Two play-off second leg at an "angry" Forest Green Rovers.
Worldkfgo.com

Cricket-Children barred from England’s second test v New Zealand

LONDON (Reuters) – Children will not be allowed to attend England’s second test against New Zealand at Edgbaston next month after the match was chosen as one of the British government’s pilot events to allow bigger crowds. The June 10-14 test will be the first event in the second phase...
Sportsledburyreporter.co.uk

Keaton Jennings’ century gives Lancashire control of Roses battle with Yorkshire

Keaton Jennings hit a century as Lancashire built a big advantage on the second day of their LV= Insurance County Championship Roses encounter at Old Trafford. The former England batsman ground out 114 from 260 balls – his first first-class hundred in over two years – as Lancashire moved 191 ahead and reached 350 for six before the close.
WorldBBC

Ollie Robinson: Sacked by Yorkshire, picked by England

Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, in-play video highlights and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Even if we are sick of them, there remain some advantages to Zoom calls. Take this chat with Ollie Robinson, for example. On top of everything he has to say - which...
SportsBBC

Tranmere Rovers v Morecambe

Tranmere Rovers caretaker Ian Dawes has said the club has to "move on" after boss Keith Hill was sacked after the final game of the regular season. Dawes, who led the club for five games in November after the sacking of Mike Jackson, will be in charge for their play-off semi-final against Morecambe.
WorldESPN

England, NZ begin test series with bigger priorities ahead

Staying in the present might be easier said than done for England and New Zealand in their two-match test series starting Wednesday. For the New Zealanders, priority No. 1 this international summer is the inaugural World Test Championship final, which sees them taking on India in the southern English city of Southampton from June 18-22  four days after the England series concludes.
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

Selection intrigue surrounds England-New Zealand opener at Lord's

England and New Zealand head into Wednesday's first Test at Lord's with both sides face some potentially awkward selection decisions. The hosts, in a match that marks the return of spectators to international cricket in England after their home games were played behind closed doors last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will field an attack missing injured World Cup winners Ben Stokes (finger) and Jofra Archer (elbow).