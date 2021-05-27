Lancashire v Yorkshire, Durham v Essex and more: county cricket – live! | Sport

“Greetings from sunny – when isn’t it? – Edgbaston, where spectators are back and delivering the sweet, sweet sound of applause after an 18-month silence at the ground. No early look at Haseeb Hameed after his call-up to the England squad but Notttinghamshire’s opening bowlers are probing away nicely. Will Rhodes, the Warwickshire captain, has already been given a life on six too: Luke Fletcher finding the edge of the lefthander’s bat, only for Tom Moores to put it down diving to his left. Tough chance. After running through Worcestershire like a bull through Pamplona, Fletcher looks in a fine groove, while Zak Chapple has got some lavish swing at the other end. But Rhodes and Rob Yates are holding firm on 28 for no loss after 12 overs.”