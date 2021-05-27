newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “21st Birthday” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

4. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)

5. “The Last thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

6. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

8. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

12. “The Devil May Dance” by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)

13. “Where the Grass is Green and the Girls Are Pretty” by Lauren Weisberger (Random House)

14. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “The Newcomer” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green (Dutton)

2. “You Will Get through This Night” by Daniel Howell (Dey Street)

3. “Killing the Mob” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “D&D: Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft” (Wiards of the Coast)

5. “Zero Fail” by Carol Leonnig (Random House)

6. “Breaking the News” by Alex Marlow (Threshold Editions)

7. “What Happened to You?” by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

8. “Noise” by Kahneman/Sibony/Sunstein (Little Brown Spark)

9. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

10. “Yearbook” by Seth Rogen (Crown)

11. “A Radical Awakening” by Shefali Tsabary (Threshold)

12. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

13. “Winning” by Tim S. Grover (Scribner)

14. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

15. “The Premonition” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The Sentinel” by Child/Child (Dell)

2. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

3. “The Midwife Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Seaside Springtime” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

5. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Country Proud” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)

7. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

8. “Lone Wolf” by Palmer/Pearce/Zanetti (Zebra)

9. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor (Pocket)

10. “Outlaw Country” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “Two Little Girls in Blue” by Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

12. “Gold Mine Massacre” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “Wrath of Poseidon” by Cussler/Burcell (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “Meant to Be Immortal” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

15. “The Country Guesthouse” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “The Woman with the Blue Star” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

5. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

6. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Penguin Books)

7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

9. “The Way of the Househusband” (Vol. 5) by Kousuke Oono (Viz)

10. “DBT for Dummies” by Galen/Aguirre (For Dummies)

11. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

12. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

13. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Washington Square)

15. “The Summer House” by Patterson/DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Person
Shannon Bream
Person
Danielle Steel
Person
Laura Dave
Person
Lauren Weisberger
Person
Kristin Hannah
Person
John Grisham
Person
Jennifer Weiner
Person
Debbie Macomber
Person
Sarah J. Maas
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Andy Weir
Person
Jojo Moyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viking Press#Best Sellers#Publishers Weekly#Trade Paperbacks#Doubleday#Patterson Paetro Lrb#Grand Central Publishing#O Reilly Dugard#Random House#Flatiron Oprah#Kahneman Sibony Sunstein#Child Child#Dell#Hqn#Palmer Pearce Zanetti#Pinnacle#Cussler Burcell#Berkley#Patterson Born Lrb#Patterson Dubois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturerecordpatriot.com

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House) 2. “Yearbook” by Seth Rogen (Crown) 3. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday) 4. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press) 5. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books) 6. “Sooley” by John...
Books & Literaturedavenportlibrary.com

Best Sellers Club May Authors – Mary Higgins Clark and Joanne Fluke

Want the hottest new release from your favorite author? Want to stay current with a celebrity book club? Love nonfiction? You should join the Best Sellers Club. Choose any author, celebrity pick, and/or nonfiction pick and the Davenport Public Library will put the latest title on hold for you automatically. Select as many as you want! If you still have questions, please check out our list of FAQs.
Books & LiteratureLewiston Morning Tribune

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. Hardcover fiction. 1. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine. 2. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking. 3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt...
Books & LiteratureNew York Post

The 30 best books on our summer reading list in 2021

Dive into the season’s buzziest books — from beach reads to thrillers, contemporary fiction to memoirs, historical tomes and more. Jennifer Weiner (fiction, Atria Books) Daisy Shoemaker is a married suburban mom with a rebellious daughter and a husband who provides for them — but never lets her forget it. When she starts receiving messages meant for another woman with a nearly identical email address, the two begin talking. The woman is everything Daisy isn’t: unmarried, unattached, with a thriving corporate job. As Daisy soon finds out, the women are connected in ways she never could have imagined, in this page turner about lost opportunities and decades-old secrets.
Books & LiteratureTraverse City Record-Eagle

Bestselling Books: 05/30//2021

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99. 2. “Surviving Savannah” by Patti Callahan, Berkley Books, $26. 3. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co., $18.99. Paperback Fiction. 1. “Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books,...
Books & Literaturebookmarks.reviews

The Best Reviewed Books of the Week

Francis Spufford’s Light Perpetual, Claire Fuller’s Unsettled Ground, Sarah Schulman’s Let the Record Show, and Aminatta Forna’s The Window Seat all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. 1. Light Perpetual by Francis Spufford. (Scribner) 14 Rave • 5 Positive • 1 Mixed. Read an excerpt from Light...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

8 best book club books to discuss, debate and enjoy

Finding the best books to read with your book club can feel like an uphill battle, especially when you have members with particular tastes (to put it mildly), and at least one who will try and wing it on the day.Given the year we’ve just had, that leeway needs to extend to the whole group, so we have rounded up a selection of great book club books that will make you all actively look forward to the next meet-up, rather than wishing you could read something else.We were looking for stories with strong angles for discussion, and which draw the...
Books & LiteratureEW.com

The Conversation: Paula Hawkins and Taylor Jenkins Reid on the business of best-sellers

It's evening in Edinburgh and still morning in Topanga Canyon when Paula Hawkins and Taylor Jenkins Reid dial in, each backlit by their respective far-flung time zones. Their new novels too — Reid's latest, Malibu Rising, arrives June 1; Hawkins' A Slow Fire Burning, Aug. 31 — land on distant ends of the beach-read spectrum. Jenkins Reid, after all, is best known for fizzily addictive reads like Daisy Jones & the Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Hawkins for the darker thrills of her blockbuster Girl on the Train and 2017's Into the Water.
Books & LiteratureEW.com

15 books you need to read this June

The author became a bold name with her last novel, Daisy Jones & the Six, and this summer Taylor Jenkins Reid puts together another deliciously digestible tale. It's set on a single day in Malibu, when the Riva siblings are throwing their annual party at sister Nina's cliffside manse — but this year things are a little more complicated, what with the fact that Nina's husband recently left her for a fellow tennis star and a love triangle between the Riva brothers. (June 1)
Behind Viral Videoswsgw.com

Meet the TikTok creator highlighting Black book characters

BookTok, a section of TikTok populated by book lovers, reviewers and writers, has been lauded for democratizing the publishing world. Amateurs can use the app to talk about the books they loved, the reads they hated, and the authors they can’t get enough of. And with enough traction, sometimes the creators have become responsible for a book’s resurgence on the bestseller lists.
Books & Literaturenovelnotions.net

Book Review: The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

I received an advance copy of this book from the publisher, Macmillan Audio, via NetGalley in exchange for an honest review. The premise for The Maidens immediately piqued my interest. A ritualistic murder on a prestigious college campus, with a Classics professor and his select group of all female students, known as the Maidens, at the center of the intrigue? Yes, please. I love dark academia, especially when combined with the study of Ancient Greek and classical literature. I went in hoping form something along the lines of The Secret History, which I absolutely adore. But I liked what this book pretended to be far more than what it actually was. If that makes sense. Alas, The Maidens fell a bit flat for me.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Willa of Dark Hollow (Willa of the Wood #2) (Hardcover)

This enchanting companion to Robert Beatty's instant #1 New York Times bestseller Willa of the Wood is perfect for any reader who cares deeply about the natural world. Willa and her clan are the last of the Faeran, an ancient race of forest people who have lived in the Great Smoky Mountains for as long as the trees have grown there. But as crews of newly arrived humans start cutting down great swaths of the forest she loves, she is helpless to stop them. How can she fight the destroyers of the forest and their powerful machines?
Books & Literaturebrandonsanderson.com

Project Hail Mary Review

Hey, guys! I actually have something different for you. I have a book review. I normally do these on my Goodreads. But I’m here in front of the camera. I just did my weekly update. And I thought, what if I just did a vlog version of this. It’s going to be a little less thought out. It’s going to be a little less produced than my normal Goodreads reviews. But the same sort of standards hold.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Rebound (The Crossover Series) (Paperback)

From the New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander comes Rebound, the dynamic prequel to his Newbery Award–winning novel in verse, The Crossover. Before Josh and Jordan Bell were streaking up and down the court, their father was learning his own moves. Chuck Bell takes center stage as readers get a glimpse of his childhood and how he became the jazz music worshiping, basketball star his sons look up to.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

The Last Fallen Star (A Gifted Clans Novel) (Hardcover)

Best-selling author Rick Riordan presents Graci Kim's thrilling debut about an adopted Korean-American girl who discovers her heritage and her magic on a perilous journey to save her witch clan family. "Graci Kim does such an amazing job of blending Korean mythology into the modern world, I am now wondering...
Books & Literaturethevintagenews.com

The Grapes Of Ruff: John Steinbeck Wrote A Werewolf Novel

John Steinbeck wrote a werewolf novel? He certainly did. And although Murder at Full Moon may never see the light of day, fans are hoping Steinbeck’s werewolf novel will be unleashed!. Long before he crafted classics such as The Grapes of Wrath and East of Eden, Steinbeck tried publishing a...