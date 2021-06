State officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday — a Fairbanks man in his 50s and a Palmer male in his 70s. This brings the statewide fatalities to 345. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services also announced nine new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 1,519 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, there were 42 total COVID-related hospitalizations in Alaska, with four of the patients on ventilators.