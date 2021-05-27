newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Vasilevskiy stands tall as Lightning advance past Panthers

By FRED GOODALL
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vssQs_0aDfU5H500

The Tampa Bay Lightning know they count on Andrei Vasilevskiy.

With one of the NHL’s top goaltenders leading the way, the defending Stanley Cup champions are looking like a team determined to keep the crown after eliminating the Florida Panthers from the first round of the playoffs in six games.

Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots en route to his second career playoff shutout Wednesday night, a 4-0 victory finishing the first-ever postseason series between intrastate foes who have never had much of a rivalry until now.

“That was our best effort by far in the playoffs, in the biggest game we’ve played so far,” captain Steven Stamkos said. “That’s what experienced teams do in those situations. They step up when it’s time to step up.”

Pat Maroon, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn scored for the Lightning, who will face Carolina or Nashville in the next round in the Central Division.

Vasilevskiy led the NHL in victories for a goaltender for the fourth straight season. His teammates never doubted he’d respond with a stellar performance after the Panthers staved off elimination with a 3-1 victory in Game 5.

“He hates to lose, and he especially hates to lose back-to-back games. ... He’s the best goalie in the league by a long shot,” Maroon said.

Nikita Kucherov had two more assists to finish with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in six games after missing the entire regular season recovering from hip surgery performed in December. Stamkos had a strong series with three goals and five assists after sitting out 16 games with an injury.

“I’m not impressed any more. It’s just how good he is,” Maroon said of Kucherov, who has points in 10 in his past 11 playoff games.

“He works so hard at his craft and what he does. ... I’m not surprised by his performance,” Maroon added. “He’s an unbelievable player. He’s an elite player. ... We’re so happy to have him back. He’s a guy who kind of drives the bus.”

The Lightning improved to 11-0 after holding a 3-1 lead in a series. The reigning champs improved to 9-0 in games following a loss the past two postseasons.

“We came in confident. We know how to win in these situations,” Stamkos said. “We fed off an amazing crowd, and we got the job done. It was almost a clinical game in terms of executing the game plan. It was fun to be part of.”

And, a delight to watch from a coach’s standpoint.

“We had a plan set. ... It was 60 minutes of just will and compete. To win in this league, that’s what you need,” Jon Cooper said.

“When you make the playoffs, you need it from everybody. The players gave it. They get all the credit in the world,” Cooper said. “To close a team out, especially one as talented and well-coached as Florida was, you don’t want to risk going to Game 7. That’s a hell of a team over there, but the boys played like champions.”

Now, it’s on to the next round.

The Lightning went 4-3-1 against Carolina during the regular season. They were 6-2 against Nashville.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Night Games#Stanley Cup#The Florida Panthers#The Central Division#Back To Back Games#Captain Steven Stamkos#Victories#Hip Surgery#Elimination#Time#Intrastate Foes#Nashville#Tall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLFinger Lakes Times

Outmanned Lightning fall to Panthers, 5-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — This certainly wasn’t the way the Lightning wanted to begin their upcoming string of games against the Panthers. The Lightning were outmanned and outplayed in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers on Saturday night at the BB&T Center, and while there were stakes, the upcoming meetings between these teams will be much more meaningful. They’re first-round playoff opponents after all.
NHLNHL

Live Blog: Lightning at Red Wings

Updates from Tampa Bay's matchup against Detroit on Saturday afternoon. The Lightning are at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon to open a back-to-back set against the Red Wings. TV coverage: Bally Sports Florida (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Stream info: Bally Sports App, NHL.TV. Burns:...
NHLNHL

Lightning sign goaltender Hugo Alnefelt to entry level contract

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender Hugo Alnefelt to a three-year entry level contract beginning with the 2021-22 season, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Alnefelt, 19, has appeared in 22 games with HV71 of the SHL in Sweden, posting a 5-16-0 record...
NHLspotonflorida.com

Steven Stamkos named Tampa Bay's Masterton nominee for the fourth time

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the National Hockey League player "who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."With that in mind, Steven Stamkos is an obvious choice to represent the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is Tampa... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
NHLNHL

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy went 9-3-0 in 12 starts for the Lightning last month. The Big Cat also recorded a pair of shutout and even chipped in offensively with two assists. Vasilevskiy began the month allowing a total of three goals in wins over Columbus and Detroit. He stopped 36 shots on April 1, as the Bolts rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets. Two nights later against Detroit, he made 25 saves and only allowed a single goal in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
NHLCBS Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning's Christopher Gibson: Earns first win since 2017-18 Gibson stopped 22 of 23 shots Sunday in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings. Gibson was a surprise starter ahead of Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) and Curtis McElhinney, who got the nod Saturday, and he responded with his first victory since March 2018 when he was with the Islanders. The 28-year-old Gibson had made only one other appearance this season, a 5-1 loss to the Red Wings back on April 4.
NHLsemoball.com

Stars keep playoff hopes alive with 5-2 win over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Joe Pavelski had two goals and two assists to help keep the Dallas Stars' postseason hopes alive with a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. The win moved Dallas within two points of Nashville heading into the final weekend of the regular...
NHLNHL

Does home ice still matter?

The Bolts will play in front of limited capacity crowds throughout the playoffs this year. Caley Chelios and Bryan Burns preview tonight's match-up against the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena, the 1st game of a 2 game series. 08:21 •. The Tampa Bay Lightning still have plenty to play for...
NHLYardbarker

Tampa Bay Lightning getting more power as Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov close to return

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to be at full power when the playoffs begin Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov are close to returning. Today, both players were on the ice again for the morning skate. “The goal has always been to be ready come the playoffs,” Stamkos said afterwards. “Everything has been trending in that direction so that’s exciting.”
NHLPosted by
NESN

NHL Awards 2021: NESN Experts Make Picks For Annual Honors

The regular season is winding down, which means time is running out for players to build their case for the annual NHL Awards. All the below awards are regular-season awards, most of which are voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. While they don’t have votes, we...
NHLNHL

Burns: 3 Things we learned from a loss in Sunrise

Bryan Burns on a shorthanded blue line, bad bounces going against the Bolts and a brewing rivalry. It will come down to one final regular season game to determine who grabs home ice for the first-ever playoff series between in-state rivals Tampa Bay and Florida. Tampa Bay entered the two-game...
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay can’t stop signing goaltenders

Earlier this week the Tampa Bay Lightning signed a couple of goaltending prospects, Amir Miftakhov and Hugo Alnefelt, to entry level contracts. On Monday, they reportedly signed another youngish netminder. CapFriendly reported that the club had inked Spencer Martin to a deal for next season that would reportedly pay the 25-year-old $800,000 in 2021-22.
NHLNHL

Lightning to be without Hedman, McDonagh & Rutta on Saturday

Injuries will hold three defensemen out of the lineup for the Lightning as they kick off the final series of the regular season in Sunrise. Victor Hedman (lower-body), Ryan McDonagh (upper-body) and Jan Rutta (lower-body) will all be out against the Panthers on Saturday night. All three are considered day-to-day.
NHLchatsports.com

Two-time Stanley Cup Champion Pat Maroon suspended one game by the NHL

Following the heated affair that was the Tampa Bay Lightning/Florida Panthers game on Saturday night, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety was quite busy. The two teams combined for 156 penalty minutes (118 in the third period alone) and featured more misconduct penalties (9) than goals (6). Two players from Florida, MacKenzie Weegar and Brandon Montour, were fined $5,000 each by the league while the harshest discipline was handed out to the Lightning Patrick Maroon. “The Big Rig” was suspended for one game by the league for roughing Montour.
NHLNHL

#AskBurnsie: What happens when 91 and 86 return?

TampaBayLightning.com beat writer Bryan Burns will answer readers' most intriguing questions in a regular mailbag feature. Be sure to tweet questions to @bburnsnhl and include the hashtag #AskBurnsie to have your question answered in a future mailbag. If your question wasn't answered today, resubmit it and we'll attempt to get it in for another edition. Have fun with your questions too; the more off-beat the query the better.