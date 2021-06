Having run the rule over the Championship and League One, WhoScored.com round off the play-offs combined XI series with a look at the League Two team... Only a handful of teams conceded fewer goals than Newport (42) in League Two this season and while a dip in form cost them a top-two finish, the Welsh side still did enough to book a play-off finish. Nick Townsend played a key role in that success as he kept 12 clean sheets and returned a solid save success rate of 71.2 per cent to feature between the sticks in this XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 6.61.