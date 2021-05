Let's worship together and celebrate making our budget goal for 2021! We will also enjoy a picnic on the front lawn and break ground on our labyrinth. St. Anne's is committed to safely returning to worship on Sundays. We have chosen to open our front lawn for a total of 100 people which provides plenty of space between parishioners and allows us to follow all guidelines issued by our Diocese, local government, and the CDC. Before signing up, please read our Guidelines for Returning to Public Worship. All attendees will be asked to wear a mask and remain socially distant from those outside your household group, and bring your own chair and bulletin. Please answer the questions on the Covid -19 screening document and if you answer yes to any of them, you will need to postpone your in- person worship experience.