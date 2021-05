When Trent Alexander-Arnold was dropped by England - arguably the Liverpool man's first big individual disappointment of his career - Gareth Southgate set him a challenge. After leaving him out of the Three Lions squad for World Cup qualifiers on March 18, Southgate said: 'What I said to Trent earlier today was I have made the same call to Kyle Walker and Kieran (Trippier) in the past. Their response was a good one. They took up the challenge and found themselves back in the squad.'