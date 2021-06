Your auditor asks for an explanation of any cost that departs more than 10% from the budget. What's wrong with this method for cost control?. Controlling the process solely in this manner represents rigid and tunnel-vision thinking. In essence, it represents looking only at variability from a determined set-point without analyzing the whole process and the appropriateness of the set point. Analyzing departures of 10% off budget would be analogous to looking only at the variability of a process with respect to a value over the upper control limit. That is one aspect to be explored, but the whole process could very well by dysfunctional – center line process (i.e. the budget) could well be unrealistic, impractical or inefficient.