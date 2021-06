Airbus today published details regarding its short, middle and long-term production output, to allow its suppliers to plan ahead – and invest accordingly. The European manufacturer has previously expressed anxiety over its suppliers’ ability to meet necessary targets – both in capacity and quality. We’ve seen a lot of movements from Airbus on the matter lately, as they map their post-Covid production output. But these plans, in conjunction with other moves, also provide some clues about changes within Airbus, beyond their suppliers.