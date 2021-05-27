Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

RealScout Launches Its 15th Buyer Graph In Virginia Beach

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight brokerages have partnered to launch the Virginia Beach Buyer Graph, which hosts real-time anonymized buyer data and habits. RealScout has added its 15th Buyer Graph cohort in Virginia Beach, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Eight local brokerages will now share real-time anonymized buyer data and habits on the Buyer Graph platform, which enables agents and brokers to make quicker and more accurate pricing decisions.

