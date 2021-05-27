newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Alert: Washington state attorney general files murder, manslaughter charges against 3 officers in death of Black man

manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state attorney general files murder, manslaughter charges against 3 officers in death of Black man.

www.manisteenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#Murder Charges#Wash#Ap#Manslaughter Charges#Files
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Washington StateKXL

Man Arrested In Washington Unemployment Fraud Case

SEATTLE (AP) – A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested at a New York City airport. Abidemi Rufai appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department last year.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Authorities make first arrest in Washington unemployment scam

Authorities arrested a Nigerian citizen suspected of playing a role in a scam that saw nearly $650 million get paid out in fraudulent unemployment claims in Washington state last spring. State Auditor responds to ESD’s claim that audit numbers are ‘inflated’. Abidemi Rufai, 42, was apprehended last Friday by authorities...
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...
Washington StateHerald-Times

Braun: Washington shouldn't reform local police depts.

Over the past year I have spent many hours listening to law enforcement officers and police groups, and as discussions of policing reform continue to dominate the news and threaten to upend the policing profession and the protections afforded to those who wear the badge, two things are very clear to me: No one does a more difficult job than our nation’s law enforcement, and the federal government is not where these discussions should be taking place.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.