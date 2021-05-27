Cancel
Deep Learning Algorithm Detects Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome with Expert-Level Accuracy

 5 days ago

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, or ARDS, is a life-threatening lung injury that progresses rapidly and can often lead to long-term health problems or death. Yet, it can be difficult for physicians to recognize. As a result, ARDS patients may not always receive the right care. Now researchers at Michigan Medicine...

Cancerauntminnie.com

Deep-learning algorithm estimates cancer risk of pulmonary nodules

-- A deep-learning algorithm can yield comparable performance to experienced thoracic radiologists in estimating the malignancy risk of pulmonary nodules on chest CT exams, according to research published online May 18 in Radiology. In addition, their model significantly outperformed the previously developed Pan-Canadian Early Detection of Lung Cancer (PanCan) model,...
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

AI Algorithm Helps Evaluate Pulmonary Nodules Detected on Screening CT

THURSDAY, May 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) — A deep learning (DL) algorithm has the potential to assist in the estimation of malignancy risk of pulmonary nodules detected at low-dose screening computed tomography (CT), according to a study published online May 18 in Radiology. Kiran Vaidhya Venkadesh, from the Radboud Institute...
Healthmit.edu

New algorithms show accuracy, reliability in gauging unconsciousness under general anesthesia

Anesthestic drugs act on the brain, but most anesthesiologists rely on heart rate, respiratory rate, and movement to infer whether surgery patients remain unconscious to the desired degree. In a new study, a research team based at MIT and Massachusetts General Hospital shows that a straightforward artificial intelligence approach, attuned to the kind of anesthetic being used, can yield algorithms that assess unconsciousness in patients based on brain activity with high accuracy and reliability.
Healthreviewgeek.com

Deep-Learning AI is Helping Google Assess Health Issues Directly in Search

At its most recent I/O event, Google announced it has a new deep-learning AI tool that can help detect, identify, and assess health issues, like skin conditions or tuberculosis (TB), more efficiently. And you can use it on your smartphone. The tools use your device’s camera in tandem with Google’s...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

AI Algorithm Aids Early Detection of Low Ejection Fraction

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that uses data from electrocardiography can help increase the diagnosis of low ejection fraction (EF), according to a study published online May 6 in Nature Medicine. Xiaoxi Yao, Ph.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues...
Sciencearxiv.org

An algorithm-based multiple detection influence measure for high dimensional regression using expectile

The identification of influential observations is an important part of data analysis that can prevent erroneous conclusions drawn from biased estimators. However, in high dimensional data, this identification is challenging. Classical and recently-developed methods often perform poorly when there are multiple influential observations in the same dataset. In particular, current methods can fail when there is masking several influential observations with similar characteristics, or swamping when the influential observations are near the boundary of the space spanned by well-behaved observations. Therefore, we propose an algorithm-based, multi-step, multiple detection procedure to identify influential observations that addresses current limitations. Our three-step algorithm to identify and capture undesirable variability in the data, $\asymMIP,$ is based on two complementary statistics, inspired by asymmetric correlations, and built on expectiles. Simulations demonstrate higher detection power than competing methods. Use of the resulting asymptotic distribution leads to detection of influential observations without the need for computationally demanding procedures such as the bootstrap. The application of our method to the Autism Brain Imaging Data Exchange neuroimaging dataset resulted in a more balanced and accurate prediction of brain maturity based on cortical thickness. See our GitHub for a free R package that implements our algorithm: \texttt{asymMIP} (\url{this http URL}).
Diseases & Treatmentsarxiv.org

Applications of Epileptic Seizures Detection in Neuroimaging Modalities Using Deep Learning Techniques: Methods, Challenges, and Future Works

Afshin Shoeibi, Navid Ghassemi, Marjane Khodatars, Mahboobeh Jafari, Parisa Moridian, Roohallah Alizadehsani, Ali Khadem, Yinan Kong, Assef Zare, Juan Manuel Gorriz, Javier Ramírez, Maryam Panahiazar, Abbas Khosravi, Saeid Nahavandi. Epileptic seizures are a type of neurological disorder that affect many people worldwide. Specialist physicians and neurologists take advantage of structural...
Mental Healthtowardsdatascience.com

Alzheimer Diagnosis with Deep Learning: Model Implementation

This article is part of a series in which I expose the research, implementation and conclusions that were extracted from my Master’s Thesis in Artificial Intelligence. The first article addressed the exploratory phase of the thesis (literature review), and a second one presented the first part of the descriptive phase (data preprocessing). This final article presents the second part of this descriptive phase: model implementation, comparing two commonly used strategies.
Healthadvisory.com

How Mayo Clinic is using AI to spot hidden heart conditions

Mayo Clinic last month released a study suggesting that an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm could be used to better diagnose a certain heart condition called low ejection fraction—one step in the Clinic's effort to incorporate AI into cardiac care more broadly. Study details. For the study, Mayo Clinic first developed...
Public Healthauntminnie.com

AI can help stratify COVID-19 risk on lung ultrasound

-- Deep-learning algorithms can be used to automatically provide risk scores on lung ultrasound exams in COVID-19 patients, researchers from Italy reported in an article published online May 27 in the Journal of the Acoustical Society of America. A multi-institutional team of researchers trained deep-learning models to automatically score and...
Healtharxiv.org

Detection of preventable fetal distress during labor from scanned cardiotocogram tracings using deep learning

Despite broad application during labor and delivery, there remains considerable debate about the value of electronic fetal monitoring (EFM). EFM includes the surveillance of the fetal heart rate (FHR) patterns in conjunction with the maternal uterine contractions providing a wealth of data about fetal behavior and the threat of diminished oxygenation and perfusion. Adverse outcomes universally associate a fetal injury with the failure to timely respond to FHR pattern information. Historically, the EFM data, stored digitally, are available only as rasterized pdf images for contemporary or historical discussion and examination. In reality, however, they are rarely reviewed systematically. Using a unique archive of EFM collected over 50 years of practice in conjunction with adverse outcomes, we present a deep learning framework for training and detection of incipient or past fetal injury. We report 94% accuracy in identifying early, preventable fetal injury intrapartum. This framework is suited for automating an early warning and decision support system for maintaining fetal well-being during the stresses of labor. Ultimately, such a system could enable a physician to timely respond during labor and prevent adverse outcomes. When adverse outcomes cannot be avoided, they can provide guidance to the early neuroprotective treatment of the newborn.
Scienceplainenglish.io

Detecting Genetic Disorders With Machine Learning

How we can detect diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s disease with ML. Early detection of diseases associated with genetic disorders is one of the biggest concerns for modern medicine. Recent research states that people diagnosed with lung cancer at an early stage have a 57% chance to survive the next 5 years compared to the 3% survival rate of patients with diagnosed IV stage cancer. Early-stage detection of another scourge of humanity, Alzheimer’s disease, allows patients to change their lifestyles, participate in clinical trials, and treat the brain-degrading symptoms in advance, effectively prolonging their lives. While the genetic tests only help to evaluate the likelihood of late-onset Alzheimer’s, they are a good indicator for the appearance of early-onset Alzheimer’s as it’s caused by mutations in three distinct genes ( recent study on DNA testing for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease).
Technologybrown.edu

New algorithm could help enable next-generation deep brain stimulation devices

Brown University researchers have developed a technique that could allow deep brain stimulation devices to sense activity in the brain and adjust stimulation accordingly. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — By delivering small electrical pulses directly to the brain, deep brain stimulation (DBS) can ease tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease or help relieve chronic pain. The technique works well for many patients, but researchers would like to make DBS devices that are a little smarter by adding the capability to sense activity in the brain and adapt stimulation accordingly.
Engineeringmedicaldesignsourcing.com

Lucida Medical gains CE mark for cancer-detection software

Cambridge, UK-based Lucida’s Prostate Intelligence (Pi) software offers a way for radiologists to assess and report MRI imaging studies and support the decision of whether or not to perform a biopsy, while also accurately targeting biopsies where needed, according to a news release. The company touts Pi as capable of...
ComputersFreethink

Using Deep Learning to Detect Sarcasm

From comedy shows to casual conversations, sarcasm is a commonplace aspect of our lives, but it's still an elusive form of communication to AI. New research — funded in part by DARPA — indicates that might be changing. The challenge: For better or worse, intelligence agencies around the world scan...
Mental Healtharxiv.org

DepressionNet: A Novel Summarization Boosted Deep Framework for Depression Detection on Social Media

Twitter is currently a popular online social media platform which allows users to share their user-generated content. This publicly-generated user data is also crucial to healthcare technologies because the discovered patterns would hugely benefit them in several ways. One of the applications is in automatically discovering mental health problems, e.g., depression. Previous studies to automatically detect a depressed user on online social media have largely relied upon the user behaviour and their linguistic patterns including user's social interactions. The downside is that these models are trained on several irrelevant content which might not be crucial towards detecting a depressed user. Besides, these content have a negative impact on the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the model. To overcome the shortcomings in the existing automatic depression detection methods, we propose a novel computational framework for automatic depression detection that initially selects relevant content through a hybrid extractive and abstractive summarization strategy on the sequence of all user tweets leading to a more fine-grained and relevant content. The content then goes to our novel deep learning framework comprising of a unified learning machinery comprising of Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) coupled with attention-enhanced Gated Recurrent Units (GRU) models leading to better empirical performance than existing strong baselines.