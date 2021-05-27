Deep Learning Algorithm Detects Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome with Expert-Level Accuracy

The identification of influential observations is an important part of data analysis that can prevent erroneous conclusions drawn from biased estimators. However, in high dimensional data, this identification is challenging. Classical and recently-developed methods often perform poorly when there are multiple influential observations in the same dataset. In particular, current methods can fail when there is masking several influential observations with similar characteristics, or swamping when the influential observations are near the boundary of the space spanned by well-behaved observations. Therefore, we propose an algorithm-based, multi-step, multiple detection procedure to identify influential observations that addresses current limitations. Our three-step algorithm to identify and capture undesirable variability in the data, $\asymMIP,$ is based on two complementary statistics, inspired by asymmetric correlations, and built on expectiles. Simulations demonstrate higher detection power than competing methods. Use of the resulting asymptotic distribution leads to detection of influential observations without the need for computationally demanding procedures such as the bootstrap. The application of our method to the Autism Brain Imaging Data Exchange neuroimaging dataset resulted in a more balanced and accurate prediction of brain maturity based on cortical thickness. See our GitHub for a free R package that implements our algorithm: \texttt{asymMIP} (\url{this http URL}).