PUEBLO – Youth of Pueblo are invited to contribute to the strategic plan for the use of $36.7 million the City is expected to receive later this month from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Mayor Gradisar recognizes and values the authentic desire of Pueblo’s youth to share their vision and voice with the City’s leadership. “These are the next generation of leaders,” says Mayor Gradisar. “It’s important we hear from them and make them part of the team. I have been impressed with the individuals on the Mayor’s Youth Council and have engaged them to share the news of this Town Hall with their peers.”