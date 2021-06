Get a firsthand look inside St. Jude’s 2021 Dream Home Giveaway house at Stone Canyon in Owasso, constructed as part of the organization’s 15th annual giveaway event. Located in the new Hawthorne addition of Stone Canyon, the house is slotted at 2,900 square feet and valued at nearly $500,000. It features a new one-level floorplan from Shaw Homes, comprising four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, with a game room and vaulted ceilings, to name a few amenities.