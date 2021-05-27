newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists Overhear Two Atoms Chatting: Magnetic Quantum Interactions

By Delft University of Technology
scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow materials behave depends on the interactions between countless atoms. You could see this as a giant group chat in which atoms are continuously exchanging quantum information. Researchers from Delft University of Technology in collaboration with RWTH Aachen University and the Research Center Jülich have now been able to intercept a chat between two atoms. They present their findings in Science on May 28, 2021.

scitechdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Superposition#Quantum Mechanics#Quantum Materials#Atomic#Research Scientists#Science And Technology#Materials Science#Mri#Dutch Research Council#Magnetic Atoms#Quantum Conversations#Quantum Information#Quantum Technology#Quantum Bits#Countless Atoms#Elementary Quantum States#Electron Scattering#Fascinating Phenomena#Perfect Superposition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Scientists create a new type of intelligent material

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from the National University of Singapore have created a new class of intelligent materials. It has the structure of a two-dimensional material, but behaves like an electrolyte – and could be a new way to deliver drugs within the body. Intelligent materials, the latest revolution in the...
Astronomyourcommunitynow.com

Listen Up, Flat-Earthers: The Universe Could Be a Hologram, Says Study

There’s been a heated debate roaming around the internet about whether the earth is flat or round. Now, thanks to a bit of research, we can argue over whether the universe is a hologram. For years, scientists have been investigating the possibility that the universe is (or once was) a...
Physicsarxiv.org

Anisotropic electron-nuclear interactions in a rotating quantum spin bath

Alexander A. Wood, Russell M. Goldblatt, Russell P. Anderson, Lloyd C. L. Hollenberg, Robert E. Scholten, Andy M. Martin. The interaction between a central qubit spin and a surrounding bath of spins is critical to spin-based solid state quantum sensing and quantum information processing. Spin-bath interactions are typically strongly anisotropic, and rapid physical rotation has long been used in solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance to simulate motional averaging of anisotropic interactions, such as dipolar coupling between nuclear spins. Here, we show that the interaction between electron spins of nitrogen-vacancy centers and a bath of $^{13}$C nuclear spins in a diamond rotated at up to 300,000rpm introduces decoherence into the system via frequency-modulation of the nuclear spin Larmor precession. The presence of an off-axis magnetic field necessary for averaging of the dipolar coupling leads to a rotational dependence of the electron-nuclear hyperfine interaction, which cannot be averaged out with experimentally achievable rotation speeds. Our findings offer new insights into the use of physical rotation for quantum control with implications for quantum systems having motional and rotational degrees of freedom that are not fixed.
Sciencearxiv.org

Correlation functions for open XXX spin 1/2 quantum chains with unparallel boundary magnetic fields

In this first paper, we start the analysis of correlation functions of quantum spin chains with general integrable boundary conditions. We initiate these computations for the open XXX spin 1/2 quantum chains with some unparallel magnetic fields allowing for a spectrum characterization in terms of homogeneous Baxter like TQ-equations, in the framework of the quantum separation of variables (SoV). Previous SoV analysis leads to the formula for the scalar products of the so-called separate states. Here, we solve the remaining fundamental steps allowing for the computation of correlation functions. In particular, we rederive the ground state density in the thermodynamic limit thanks to SoV approach, we compute the so-called boundary-bulk decomposition of boundary separate states and the action of local operators on these separate states in the case of unparallel boundary magnetic fields. These findings allow us to derive multiple integral formulae for these correlation functions similar to those previously known for the open XXX quantum spin chain with parallel magnetic fields.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantum correlations on quantum spaces

For given quantum (non-commutative) spaces $\mathbb{P}$ and $\mathbb{O}$ we study the quantum space of maps $\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}$ from $\mathbb{P}$ to $\mathbb{O}$. In case of finite quantum spaces these objects turn out to be behind a large class of maps which generalize the classical $\mathrm{qc}$-correlations known from quantum information theory to the setting of quantum input and output sets. We prove a number of important functorial properties of the mapping $(\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O})\mapsto\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}$ and use them to study various operator algebraic properties of the $\mathrm{C}^*$-algebras $\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})$ such as the lifting property and residual finite dimensionality. Inside $\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})$ we construct a universal operator system $\mathbb{S}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}$ related to $\mathbb{P}$ and $\mathbb{O}$ and show, among other things, that the embedding $\mathbb{S}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}\subset\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})$ is hyperrigid, $\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})$ is the $\mathrm{C}^*$-envelope of $\mathbb{S}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}$ and that a large class of non-signalling correlations on the quantum sets $\mathbb{P}$ and $\mathbb{O}$ arise from states on $\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})\otimes_{\rm{max}}\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})$ as well as states on the commuting tensor product $\mathbb{S}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}\otimes_{\rm{c}}\mathbb{S}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}}$. Finally we introduce and study the notion of a synchronous correlation with quantum input and output sets, prove several characterizations of such correlations and their relation to traces on $\operatorname{C}(\mathbb{M}_{\mathbb{P},\mathbb{O}})$.
Physicsarxiv.org

Rashba-type Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction, perpendicular magnetic anisotropy and skyrmion states at 2D materials/Co interfaces

We report a significant Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) and perpendicular magnetic anisotropy (PMA) at interfaces comprising hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN) and Co. By comparing the behavior of these phenomena at graphene/Co and h-BN/Co interfaces, it is found that the DMI in latter increases as a function of Co thickness and beyond three monolayers stabilizes with one order of magnitude larger values compared to those at graphene/Co, where the DMI shows opposite decreasing behavior. At the same time, the PMA for both systems shows similar trends with larger values for graphene/Co and no significant variations for all thickness ranges of Co. Furthermore, using micromagnetic simulations we demonstrate that such significant DMI and PMA values remaining stable over large range of Co thickness give rise to formation of skyrmions with small applied external fields in the range of 200-250 mT up to 100 K temperatures. These findings open up further possibilities towards integrating two-dimensional (2D) materials in spin-orbitronics devices.
Physicsarxiv.org

Strong electron-electron interactions in Si/SiGe quantum dots

Interactions between electrons can strongly affect the shape and functionality of multi-electron quantum dots. The resulting charge distributions can be localized, as in the case of Wigner molecules, with consequences for the energy spectrum and tunneling to states outside the dot. The situation is even more complicated for silicon dots, due to the interplay between valley, orbital, and interaction energy scales. Here, we study two-electron wavefunctions in electrostatically confined quantum dots formed in a SiGe/Si/SiGe quantum well at zero magnetic field, using a combination of tight-binding and full-configuration-interaction (FCI) methods, and taking into account atomic-scale disorder at the quantum well interface. We model dots based on recent qubit experiments, which straddle the boundary between strongly interacting and weakly interacting systems, and display a rich and diverse range of behaviors. Our calculations show that strong electron-electron interactions, induced by weak confinement, can significantly suppress the low-lying, singlet-triplet (ST) excitation energy. However, when the valley-orbit interactions caused by interfacial disorder are weak, the ST splitting can approach its noninteracting value, even when the electron-electron interactions are strong and Wigner-molecule behavior is observed. These results have important implications for the rational design and fabrication of quantum dot qubits with predictable properties.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

The Surprising “Secret” Lens Making Method Used by the “Father of Microbiology” Discovered After 300 Years

A microscope used by Antoni van Leeuwenhoek to conduct pioneering research contains a surprisingly ordinary lens, as new research by Rijksmuseum Boerhaave Leiden and TU Delft shows. It is a remarkable finding, because Van Leeuwenhoek (1632-1723) led other scientists to believe that his instruments were exceptional. Consequently, there has been speculation about his method for making lenses for more than three centuries. The results of this study were published in Science Advances today (May 14, 2021).
Sciencearxiv.org

Optimal Atomic Quantum Sensing using EIT Readout

Quantum sensors offer the capability to reach unprecedented precision by utilizing large quantities of identical atoms and resolving signals down to the standard quantum limit (SQL) governed by individual wave-function collapse. The ability to achieve quantum-limited sensing depends on the interrogation method. We derive the optimum sensitivity of a three-level quantum sensor based on electromagnetically-induced transparency (EIT) or, more generally, coherent spectroscopy, and compare this to the SQL while allowing for strong probing fields, thermal broadening, and large optical depth. We derive the optimal laser intensities and optical depth, providing specific guidelines for sensitive operation under common experimental conditions. Clear boundaries of performance are established, revealing that ladder-EIT can not achieve the SQL due to unavoidable associated absorption loss. This work is particularly relevant for emerging electric-field sensors that rely on EIT spectroscopy of Rydberg states.
TravelVoice of America

Scientists: Sharks Use Earth’s Magnetic Field to Travel

Scientists have found that sharks use the Earth’s magnetic field as a sort of natural GPS. This permits them to swim across great distances in the world’s oceans. GPS, or Global Positioning System, is a United States government-owned service that provides users with their location on Earth. A GPS device can tell users directions from any point to another point in real-time.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantum-Electrodynamical Time-Dependent Density Functional Theory. I. A Gaussian Atomic Basis Implementation

Inspired by the formulation of quantum-electrodynamical time-dependent density functional theory (QED-TDDFT) by Rubio and coworkers, we propose an implementation that uses dimensionless amplitudes for describing the photonic contributions to QED-TDDFT electron-photon eigenstates. The leads to a symmetric QED-TDDFT coupling matrix, which is expected to facilitate the future development of analytic derivatives. Through a Gaussian atomic basis implementation of the QED-TDDFT method, we examined the effect of dipole self-energy, rotating wave approximation, and the Tamm-Dancoff approximation on the QED-TDDFT eigenstates of model compounds (ethene, formaldehyde, and benzaldehyde) in an optical cavity. We highlight, in the strong coupling regime, the role of higher-energy and off-resonance excited states with large transition dipole moments in the direction of the photonic field, which are automatically accounted for in our QED-TDDFT calculations and might substantially affect the energy and composition of polaritons associated with lower-energy electronic states.
Recipesarxiv.org

Quantum Machine-Learning for Eigenstate Filtration in Two-Dimensional Materials

Quantum machine learning algorithms have emerged to be a promising alternative to their classical counterparts as they leverage the power of quantum computers. Such algorithms have been developed to solve problems like electronic structure calculations of molecular systems and spin models in magnetic systems. However the discussion in all these recipes focus specifically on targeting the ground state. Herein we demonstrate a quantum algorithm that can filter any energy eigenstate of the system based on either symmetry properties or on a predefined choice of the user. The work horse of our technique is a shallow neural network encoding the desired state of the system with the amplitude computed by sampling the Gibbs- Boltzmann distribution using a quantum circuit and the phase information obtained classically from the non-linear activation of a separate set of neurons. We show that the resource requirements of our algorithm is strictly quadratic. To demonstrate its efficacy, we use state-filtration in monolayer transition metal-dichalcogenides which are hitherto unexplored in any flavor of quantum simulations. We implement our algorithm not only on quantum simulators but also on actual IBM-Q quantum devices and show good agreement with the results procured from conventional electronic structure calculations. We thus expect our protocol to provide a new alternative in exploring band-structures of exquisite materials to usual electronic structure methods or machine learning techniques which are implementable solely on a classical computer.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Multipartite quantum correlations in a two-mode Dicke model

We analyze multipartite correlations in a generalized Dicke model involving two optical modes interacting with an ensemble of two-level atoms. In particular, we examine correlations beyond the standard bipartite entanglement and derive exact results in the thermodynamic limit. The model presents two superradiant phases involving the spontaneous breaking of either a $\mathbb{Z}_2$ or $\mathrm{U}(1)$ symmetry. The latter is characterized by the emergence of a Goldstone excitation, found to significantly affect the correlation profiles. Focusing on the correlations between macroscopic subsystems, we analyze both the mutual information as well as the entanglement of formation for all possible bipartitions among the optical and matter degrees of freedom. It is found that while each mode entangles with the atoms, the bipartite entanglement between the modes is zero, and they share only classical correlations and quantum discord. We also study the monogamy of multipartite entanglement and show that there exists genuine tripartite entanglement, i.e. quantum correlations that the atoms share with the two modes but that are not shared with them individually, only in the vicinity of the critical lines. Our results elucidate the intricate correlation structures underlying superradiant phase transitions in multimode systems.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Mapping the Quantum Frontier: New Experiments Designed to Test the Mysterious Quantum Realm

Researchers design new experiments to map and test the mysterious quantum realm. A heart surgeon doesn’t need to grasp quantum mechanics to perform successful operations. Even chemists don’t always need to know these fundamental principles to study chemical reactions. But for Kang-Kuen Ni, the Morris Kahn associate professor of chemistry and chemical biology and of physics, quantum spelunking is, like space exploration, a quest to discover a vast and mysterious new realm.
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

27 Milestones In The History Of Quantum Computing

40 years ago, Nobel Prize-winner Richard Feynman argued that “nature isn't classical, dammit, and if you want to make a simulation of nature, you'd better make it quantum mechanical.” This was later perceived as a rallying cry for developing a quantum computer, leading to today’s rapid progress in the search for quantum supremacy. Here’s a very short history of the evolution of quantum computing.
SciencePhysics World

Quantum computational advantage and beyond

Join the audience for a Quantum Week live webinar at 10 a.m. BST on 14 June 2021 exploring quantum computational advantage and future applications. From quantum foundational experiments, quantum light sources, to quantum computational advantage and future applications. Chao-Yang Lu was born in 1982 in Zhejiang, China. He obtained a...
Sciencearxiv.org

Entanglement dynamics for two-level quantum systems coupled with massive scalar fields

Entanglement is essential in quantum information science. Typically, the inevitable coupling between quantum systems and environment inhibits entanglement from being created between long-distance subsystems and being maintained for a long time. In this paper, we show that when the environment is composed of a bath of massive scalar fields, the region of the separation within which entanglement can be generated is significantly enlarged, and the decay rate of entanglement is significantly slowed down compared with those in the massless case, when the mass of the field $m$ is smaller than but close to the transition frequency of the qubits $\omega$. When $m\geq\omega$, the initial entanglement can be maintained for an arbitrarily long time, regardless of the environmental temperature. Therefore, in principle, it is possible to achieve long-distance entanglement generation and long-lived entanglement by manipulating the energy level spacing of the two-level systems with respect to the mass of the field.
ComputersPhysics World

Building quantum processors and networks atom by atom

Join the audience for a Quantum Week live webinar at 4 p.m. BST on 15 June 2021 gaining insights into one of the most promising quantum architectures. The realization of large-scale controlled quantum systems is an exciting frontier in modern physical science. Such systems can provide insights into fundamental properties of quantum matter, enable the realization of exotic quantum phases, and ultimately offer a platform for quantum information processing. Recently, reconfigurable arrays of neutral atoms with programmable Rydberg interactions have become promising systems to study such quantum many-body phenomena, due to their isolation from the environment and high degree of control.
Chemistrypakistanchristian.tv

Scientists see atoms with standard accuracy

In 2018, Cornell scientists built a high-performance detector in combination with an algorithm-based process called ptychography. World record Triple resolution for an advanced electron microscope. No matter how successful it was, this approach was weak. I only worked with the ultra-thin specimens, which were few Atoms thick. Anything stronger would...