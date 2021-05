Wyoming Senior Senator John Barrasso joined the majority of his Republican colleagues this morning and voted against proceeding with a bi-partisan bill that would’ve created a commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building. The effort to create the commission was defeated on a 54-45 vote with six Republican Senators joining Democrats voting for the measure. The bill needed 60 votes to pass. The measure to create an independent investigation of the assault on the Capitol earlier passed in the House of Representatives 252 to 175 with 35 Republican House Members voting to support the bill.