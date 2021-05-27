Guest Opinion: Jonathan W. Pidluzny and Tom Lucero: Kennedy inherited inequities
A not-so-funny coincidence: Just days before University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy announced he would be stepping down in light of the Board of Regents' "new makeup" and "changes in its focus and philosophy," the CU–Boulder Faculty Assembly just happened to vote to censure him. A coordinated effort, perhaps, but what is certain is that the termination of Mark Kennedy is a political act, and the faculty, to their shame, aided that effort.