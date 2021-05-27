newsbreak-logo
Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play Kraven The Hunter in new Marvel film

By Will Richards
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play Spider-Man villain Kraven The Hunter in a forthcoming Marvel movie. The actor will take up the title role in the film – also titled Kraven The Hunter – which is set for release in January 2023 from Sony Pictures. J.C. Chandor is...

www.nme.com
