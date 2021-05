People have been calling Andrew Wiggins a bust for what feels like forever. And sure, chances are he probably doesn’t live up to his massive contract, his status as a former No. 1 overall draft pick seven years ago, and he might never make an All-Star Game. But Wiggins is still only 26, and just because he hasn’t lived up to the projections outlined for him early on doesn’t make him a failure, or even a bust. There’s still an avenue for Wiggins to become a productive NBA player who could have a lengthy career. And there are stretches where the Golden State Warriors’ swingman is not only effective, but quite good, which is where he’s been for the past month or so.