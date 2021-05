According to today's Wrestling Observer Radio, a lot of people were surprised by the news that Ezra Judge (Ezekwesiri "EJ" Nduka Jr.) was among those released from NXT today. While there's no word on why he was among those who were wished all the best with their future endeavours, there are those within WWE who are said to be "stunned" by the departure. It's thought he had a tonne of potential, especially as he stands at 6;5", has an incredible physique, and is very athletic.