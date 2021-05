THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tomorrow marks the start of another academic year in which children will not be able to attend school and learn directly from teachers during the Covid period. The children will study from their homes without new clothes and colorful umbrellas and the fresh smell of books. College classes will also start online from tomorrow. — In the beginning, the KITE Victers channel will telecast the digital classes for classes 1 to 12. Last year’s classes have been made more simple and engaging. In addition to the classes called First Bell 2.0, online classes for classes 10 and 12, in which students can directly interact with teachers, will be set up from July. Authorities are yet to make a decision regarding the platform on which this will be done. The online classes for classes 1 to 9 will begin after some more weeks.